'I've no interest in anything he's got to say' - Bradley not biting on Ferencváros Director's 'British style' comment

Europa League playoff

Ferencváros v Shamrock Rovers (Thursday, 5.30pm Irish time, Live RTÉ2).

Nothing to lose for Shamrock Rovers but a no-win for Ferencváros.

Stephen Bradley readily admits that his Rovers side didn’t encounter opposition of this calibre in their six-game European odyssey and their hosts haven’t played down their expectations of entering the Europa League group phase over this 180 minute. Nothing less is acceptable.

Not alone have they inhabited that company for the past three seasons – two Europa Leagues either side of the Champions League in 2021 under Sergei Rebrov – but they’ve fomented tension with the traditional stereotypes.

Sporting Director Tamas Hajnal plucked the lowest common denominator from the playbook by branding the approach of the back-to-back Irish champions as “unpleasant, British style of physical football”, an insult Bradley wasn’t biting on.

“I’ve no interest in anything he’s got to say,” he said in front of the local Budapest media at the spanking 23,700-capacity Groupama Aréna, opened just eight years ago.

The person in the opposing ranks Bradley has to concern himself with a familiar face. Stanislav Cherchesov has previously chiselled out a name for himself at Dynamo Moscow and Legia Warsaw before his native Russia came calling. It offered me a clear run to the World Cup they hosted in 2018 and he held onto the post till they failed to get out of their group at last year’s Euros.

Ferencváros have been the beneficiaries, headhunting the disciplinarian to reinstall the values that generated so much success under Rebrov and were lost following his mystifying resignation. Ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Stoger lasted just six months before they lured Cherchesov.

He’s got a squad at his disposal worthy of making the group stage cut but they are still reeling from a 4-1 aggregate defeat to Qarabag.

Mali international Adama Traoré scored in that defeat which parachuted them into this duel with Rovers, who had to see off North Macedonians FC Shkupi to upgrade their level.

Also due in the hosts’ ranks on Thursday will be Muhamed Bešić, once of Everton, while they have two Hungarian internationals battling for the No 1 spot. Captain Dénes Dibusz should see off competition from Adam Bogdan, former rival of Caoimhín Kelleher at Liverpool. Ivory Coast international Franck Boli is another attack for Rovers to mind.

Bradley is without a half a dozen players. Longer-term casualties Pico Lopes and Chris McCann were joined by Graham Burke at the weekend on the injured list. New recruit Simon Power is also sidelined, while Aidomo Emakhu is unwell with a bug. Captain Ronan Finn misses the first leg through a suspension incurred for three bookings in the campaign.

Rovers have the cushion of Conference League participation – the first for an Irish team since the competition’s inception last year – should they fail to topple a side chasing their fifth title on the spin. Bradley is hoping they can raise their game like they did against Ludogorets – without waiting for the home leg to spark.

“It’s fantastic that we’re talking about the prospect of Europa League group stages,” said Bradley. “We’re only two games away and we’ll do everything we can to get there.

“We know this is a step-up and we’re facing a good side but our experiences, good and bad, over the past few years have helped us. Hopefully we can show that knowhow against a really good team.

“There will be times in the game when we’ll suffer without the ball but times when we can show quality. I believe we’ve enough of that in our side to cause them problems.” Dylan Watts, supreme in the last round, will be looked upon to supply the Rovers creativity from midfield.

Bradley said: “Dylan has grown into a real leader for. He was inconsistent when he came here first – going from two out of 10 to nine – but he hits seven every game now. He’s one of the few players that quickens the game up and I see him as a future captain.”