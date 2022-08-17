Séamus Coleman: Adapting to new positions, Stephen Kenny's Ireland and Nathan Collins

Séamus Coleman talks us through the topics at hand.
BELIEVING: Manager Stephen Kenny, right, and Seamus Coleman during a Republic of Ireland training session at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 23:00
John Fallon

Séamus Coleman on:

Transitioning from right/wing back to central defender:

"It's not getting any easier for sure and there’s no getting away from it. I am not up and down like I was first with Everton but played right in a back-three for the manager towards the end of last season, so he knows I can play in that position.

"I enjoy it as well. There are other attributes that I've had to learn along the way or I still wouldn't be playing at this level at 33.

"When I first came over to England, I was a bit naive defensively. Unless you keep adapting, slowly but surely people come in and move you out."

Pressure on Stephen Kenny due from erratic results?

"You have to get used to that noise of everyone having an opinion and respect that everyone's got a job to do. Some prefer one manager to another, and one style to another.

"There have been a few results that we are very, very disappointed in and as players we know we should have done a lot better but when we are head manager of a national team we are always going to be under that scrutiny from game to game. We see it over here with England. It happens at that level.

"The group is happy and eager to learn from the manager. It is just about blanking out the noise and believing in what we do. We don't really take much notice."

Ireland’s most expensive player, his latest rival Nathan Collins?

“No matter if I hype Nathan up no end, it wouldn’t affect him in any way.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on him but I think he can have a very good future in the game. He’s got quite a lot of attributes, very good on the ball, very humble and hard-working which is massive too, along with the ability he has. I could see it early doors, from the first couple of training sessions.

“I’ve been hearing about competition for the last eight to 10 years and [you have to] to earn your right to play.”

