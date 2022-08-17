West Ham wrap up Thilo Kehrer signing from Paris St Germain

Kehrer, 25, has signed a four-year contract, with an option of a two-year extension, in a reported £10.1million deal.
West Ham wrap up Thilo Kehrer signing from Paris St Germain

Thilo Kehrer is a regular in the German national side (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 13:18
PA

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Germany international defender Thilo Kehrer from Paris St Germain.

Kehrer, 25, has signed a four-year contract, with an option of a two-year extension, in a reported £10.1million deal.

The Irons has been looking for defensive cover after new signing Nayef Aguerd suffered an ankle injury in pre-season and fellow centre-half Issa Diop left to join Fulham.

Kehrer is confident he can make a swift impact, bringing with him Champions League experience.

“I’m very excited to sign for West Ham,” Kehrer said on the club website. “This is the best league in the world and I’m excited about coming to play in the Premier League.”

“I talked to the manager and he told me about how he sees me fitting in at the club.

“My biggest goal now is to get into the team, integrate myself within the group and enjoy playing for West Ham.”

West Ham boss David Moyes is in no doubt of Kehrer’s potential.

“He’s a talented player, who can play in a number of defensive positions, adding strength and depth to our current options,” the Irons boss said.

More in this section

Manchester United size up Casemiro move with Adrien Rabiot bid set to fail Manchester United size up Casemiro move with Adrien Rabiot bid set to fail
Brentford v Manchester United - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Man United fans’ group plan protest against Glazers ahead of Liverpool match
Brentford v Manchester United - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at ‘lies’ regarding Manchester United future
West HamKehrerPlace: UK
<p>STRETCH ARMSTRONG: Queens Park Rangers' Sinclair Armstrong and Charlton Athletic's Sam Lavelle battle for the ball last week. </p>

Irish teenager Sinclair Armstrong edging closer to QPR start

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up