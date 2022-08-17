Manchester United size up Casemiro move with Adrien Rabiot bid set to fail

The France midfielder’s wage demands likely to scupper move
WELL IN: Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrom duels for the ball with Real Madrid's Casemiro during the UEFA Super Cup final  last week.

Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 09:54
Jamie Jackson

Manchester United’s attempt to buy Juventus’s Adrien Rabiot is almost certainly off because of the midfielder’s wage demands, and Real Madrid’s Casemiro is being explored as an alternative to strengthen this department of Erik ten Hag’s squad.

United had reached an agreed fee with Juventus of an initial £15m for Rabiot but the 27-year-old player’s mother and agent, Veronique, wished him to be paid more than many of the club’s top earners such as Bruno Fernandes, who receives around £240,000 a week. This is because the Frenchman is a free agent next summer.

While the deal may yet be revived this is understood to be viewed as unlikely by John Murtough, the football director in charge of negotiations, so his attention is now on exploring a potential move for Casemiro.

The 30-year-old’s contract with Madrid runs until 2025 so would cost considerably more than the fee for Rabiot. Whether Casemiro can be persuaded to depart the European champions for a team in the Europa League this season remains to be seen.

The Brazilian, who would arguably be an upgrade on Rabiot, has 63 caps and has scored five international goals, winning the Copa América in 2019. With Real Casemiro has claimed five Champions Leagues, three Spanish league titles, one Copa del Rey, two Uefa Super Cups and three Fifa World Club Cups.

Moisés Caicedo is also being proposed as an alternative by the Brighton midfielder’s camp, with United to assess the Ecuadorean regarding a potential move.

