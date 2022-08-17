Manchester United size up Casemiro move with Adrien Rabiot bid set to fail

Manchester United’s attempt to buy Juventus’s Adrien Rabiot is almost certainly off because of the midfielder’s wage demands, and Real Madrid’s Casemiro is being explored as an alternative to strengthen this department of Erik ten Hag’s squad.

United had reached an agreed fee with Juventus of an initial £15m for Rabiot but the 27-year-old player’s mother and agent, Veronique, wished him to be paid more than many of the club’s top earners such as Bruno Fernandes, who receives around £240,000 a week. This is because the Frenchman is a free agent next summer.