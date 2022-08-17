Irish teenager Sinclair Armstrong edging closer to QPR start

Ireland's Sinclair Armstrong is edging closer to a first Championship start, admits his QPR manager Michael Beale.

The striker has featured in four of the R’s games this season, with Beale branding the Dubliner their “brightest spark” so far.

Beale, Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa last season, is new in the job but has taken a liking to the bustling forward who earned promotion to the Ireland U21s in June.

His latest cameo off the bench on Tuesday night – the 1-0 home defeat to Blackpool – has convinced Beale of his proximity to a longer exposure.

“I think Sinclair is getting closer,” said the manager about the forward recruited as a free agent from Shamrock Rovers in late 2020.

“Against Blackpool, he got a few opportunities to score and you can see by his emotions at the end that he really takes things to heart.

“He is getting closer every single day but you’ve just got to trust us. We don’t want to break this boy. We’re just bringing him on at the right speed and I think at the moment he’s a fantastic impact player.”

Armstrong has two loan stints last season at Torquay United and Aldershot Town and all Beale is demanding in his upgrade from the national league to the Championship is a fine-tuning of his endeavour.

There has been a clamour among fans for his elevation as Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes continues to struggle but Beale admits he’d prefer to mould Armstrong rather than scan the market for a recruit.

He added: “Sinclair was his usual self, running himself into the ground. His speed and effort takes a lot out of him physically and mentally and he will learn to manage his energy over time.

“We’re delighted with Sinclair and it’s important we bring him along at the right time.

“Let’s see where we get as the season moves on. He’s new to professional football.

“He came over from Shamrock Rovers and had played at much lower levels than this one.

“He’s getting closer but obviously it jumps in volume when the person that starts in front of him misses, so I get where we’re going with that.

“But Lyndon was the hero here against Middlesbrough and he works his socks off for the team.

“We are showing a huge amount of investment and faith in young Sinclair. If I bring in an experienced striker, what happens to his minutes? I’ve got to be mindful of that.”

QPR host Chiedozie Ogbene's Rotherham in their game on Saturday.