West Ham agree £10.1m deal to sign PSG’s Thilo Kehrer

West Ham have agreed to sign the Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer for a fee of £10.1m plus add-ons.

The Germany international travelled to London to finalise personal terms on Tuesday and West Ham are hopeful of concluding the deal in time for Kehrer to be involved in the first leg of their Europa Conference League playoff against the Danish side Viborg on Thursday.

David Moyes, who is also interested in the Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri and the Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken, has been forced to look for additions in defence because of an injury crisis that has left him with Kurt Zouma as his only available centre-back.

With Nayef Aguerd ruled out after ankle surgery, Craig Dawson struggling with a hamstring injury and Angelo Ogbonna still recovering from a long-term knee injury, West Ham, who sold Issa Diop to Fulham last week, have been forced to pair Zouma with the 22-year-old full-back Ben Johnson during their first two games this season.

West Ham, who will be without the suspended Aaron Cresswell when they travel to Denmark to play Viborg, have held positive discussions with PSG regarding Kehrer. The 25-year-old can play in central defence and at right-back. Sevilla were also interested in Kehrer, who joined PSG from Schalke four years ago.

West Ham have had an £8.5m bid for Vanaken rejected by Club Brugge. The Belgium midfielder, who turns 30 next week, is interested in moving to the London Stadium. Moyes has tracked Vanaken for two years, but Brugge are insistent they will not be forced into a sale.

Chelsea have told West Ham they want £15m for Emerson. The Italy left-back needs to leave Chelsea if he is to play regularly this season.

Guardian