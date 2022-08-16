West Ham agree £10.1m deal to sign PSG’s Thilo Kehrer

West Ham have agreed to sign Germany international defender Thilo Kehrer for a fee of £10.1m plus add-ons from Paris Saint-Germain
West Ham agree £10.1m deal to sign PSG’s Thilo Kehrer

LONDON BOUND: Thilo Kehrer of Paris Saint-Germain gestures during the preseason friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and Urawa Red Diamonds. Pic: Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 17:26
Jacob Steinberg

West Ham have agreed to sign the Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer for a fee of £10.1m plus add-ons.

The Germany international travelled to London to finalise personal terms on Tuesday and West Ham are hopeful of concluding the deal in time for Kehrer to be involved in the first leg of their Europa Conference League playoff against the Danish side Viborg on Thursday.

David Moyes, who is also interested in the Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri and the Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken, has been forced to look for additions in defence because of an injury crisis that has left him with Kurt Zouma as his only available centre-back.

With Nayef Aguerd ruled out after ankle surgery, Craig Dawson struggling with a hamstring injury and Angelo Ogbonna still recovering from a long-term knee injury, West Ham, who sold Issa Diop to Fulham last week, have been forced to pair Zouma with the 22-year-old full-back Ben Johnson during their first two games this season.

West Ham, who will be without the suspended Aaron Cresswell when they travel to Denmark to play Viborg, have held positive discussions with PSG regarding Kehrer. The 25-year-old can play in central defence and at right-back. Sevilla were also interested in Kehrer, who joined PSG from Schalke four years ago.

West Ham have had an £8.5m bid for Vanaken rejected by Club Brugge. The Belgium midfielder, who turns 30 next week, is interested in moving to the London Stadium. Moyes has tracked Vanaken for two years, but Brugge are insistent they will not be forced into a sale.

Chelsea have told West Ham they want £15m for Emerson. The Italy left-back needs to leave Chelsea if he is to play regularly this season.

Guardian

More in this section

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Anfield Joachim Andersen sent death threats after Darwin Nunez clash
Everton v Dynamo Kyiv - Pre Season Friendly - Goodison Park Everton reject £45m bid from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon
Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Anfield Virgil Van Dijk: Darwin Nunez must control himself but ‘we will always back him’
<p>ON THE MOVE: Kjell Scherpen made his Brighton debut in last season’s FA Cup third-round win at West Brom. Pic: Tim Goode/PA</p>

Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen joins Vitesse Arnhem on loan

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up