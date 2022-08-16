Joachim Andersen sent death threats after Darwin Nunez clash

The Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has said death threats have been directed at him and his family after he was head-butted by Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez
Joachim Andersen sent death threats after Darwin Nunez clash

PRONE: Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen lies on the ground after being fouled by Liverpool's Darwin Nunez during the Premier League match at Anfield. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 14:18
Reuters

The Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has said death threats have been directed at him and his family after he was head-butted by Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez, who was then sent off, during Monday’s Premier League 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Núñez was shown a red card just before the hour mark when he squared up with Andersen to head-butt the Denmark defender.

The result leaves Liverpool winless after two games and fans vented their frustration by contacting Andersen on Instagram, where he highlighted the abusive messages he had received.

“Got maybe 3-400 of these messages last night. I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop (acting) tough online,” Andersen said before sharing screenshots of abuse and death threats in his inbox. “Hope Instagram and the Premier League do something about this.” Núñez’s red card will result in a three-match ban and the Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp, who is facing a striker crisis with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota injured, said he hoped the Uruguay international would learn from his mistake.

More in this section

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Anfield Virgil Van Dijk: Darwin Nunez must control himself but ‘we will always back him’
Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Manchester City sign left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht
Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Old Trafford Manchester United fans plan protests before Liverpool game
<p>WANTED MAN: Everton's Anthony Gordon (left) has been the subject of a bid from Chelsea. Pic: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.</p>

Everton reject £45m bid from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up