Everton reject £45m bid from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon

Chelsea followed up a verbal offer of £40m for the 21-year-old – that was dismissed by Everton on Sunday – with a formal, improved bid on Monday
Everton reject £45m bid from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon

WANTED MAN: Everton's Anthony Gordon (left) has been the subject of a bid from Chelsea. Pic: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 13:13
Andy Hunter

Everton have rejected an offer of around £45m from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon and maintain the forward is not for sale. Chelsea followed up a verbal offer of £40m for the 21-year-old – that was dismissed by Everton on Sunday – with a formal, improved bid on Monday.

That has also been rejected and left Chelsea considering whether to make another approach for the England under-21 international. It could take an offer in excess of £50m to test Everton’s resolve to keep the player.

Gordon attracted interest from Tottenham and Newcastle earlier in the summer and Everton insist their position has not changed since informing both clubs he is not for sale. Frank Lampard is a huge admirer of the boyhood Evertonian, as a player and a personality, and wants to build around Gordon rather than cash in on the academy graduate.

Everton have opened talks on a new contract for Gordon but negotiations are at an early stage. They have lost their opening two matches of the new Premier League season and are in desperate need of striking reinforcement having sold Richarlison to Spurs in a deal worth £60m and lost Dominic Calvert-Lewin for six weeks with injury. The Chelsea striker Armando Broja is of interest.

Chelsea spent £47.5m to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City in July and it remains to be seen whether they will pay more for Gordon, who scored four Premier League goals last season.

Guardian

More in this section

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Manchester City sign left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht
Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Old Trafford Manchester United fans plan protests before Liverpool game
Sporting Lisbon v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg - Jose Alvalade Stadium Wolves close in on club-record deal for Sporting Lisbon’s Matheus Nunes
<p>RED MIST: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez (centre right) leaves the pitch after receiving a red card against Palace. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA</p>

Virgil Van Dijk: Darwin Nunez must control himself but ‘we will always back him’

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up