Everton reject £45m bid from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon

Everton have rejected an offer of around £45m from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon and maintain the forward is not for sale. Chelsea followed up a verbal offer of £40m for the 21-year-old – that was dismissed by Everton on Sunday – with a formal, improved bid on Monday.

That has also been rejected and left Chelsea considering whether to make another approach for the England under-21 international. It could take an offer in excess of £50m to test Everton’s resolve to keep the player.