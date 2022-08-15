Cork City held by ten man Waterford at Turners Cross

League Of Ireland First Division

Cork City 0-0 Waterford

The League Of Ireland First Division title race has provided for compelling viewing throughout the 2022 campaign.

On Monday night at Turners Cross, this Munster Derby affair saw the spoils ultimately shared between Cork City and Waterford.

This result puts City on 57 points, four points clear of second placed Galway United (53 points). Heading into the business end of the campaign, Colin Healy’s side are still in control of their destiny, with dreams of Premier Division football still very much alive.

City, looking to get the defeat against Treaty United from last Friday out of their system, began with intent and they had a brilliant chance to take the lead through a Barry Coffey effort from inside the box that was saved well by Paul Martin in the Waterford goal.

Ruairi Keating also had an early opportunity for the hosts, but his low effort was saved comfortably by the Waterford shot-stopper.

Waterford, who are according to reports the subject of a potential takeover by current Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley, came to Leeside looking to keep their outside chance of the title alive.

The away side, however, were reduced to ten men, as Richard Taylor was given a straight red card in the 9th minute for pulling down City attacker Cian Murphy on the edge of the box.

Colin Healy’s City side were very much on the front foot and determined to land a hammer blow on their Munster rivals. Just past the quarter of an hour mark, Cian Murphy raced through on goal towards the Shed End, but he blasted over the crossbar.

However, Waterford showed the attacking danger that they most certainly possess on 25 minutes. After a good driving run, Roland Idowu unleashed a strike around the edge of the box which was saved well by City goalkeeper David Harrington.

With 35 minutes played on the clock, City went close through a free kick by Kevin O’Connor which went just wide.

Matt Healy has made a habit of scoring wonder goals for City this season. He attempted to do so again on 40 minutes, but he blasted wide of the mark from outside the box.

Healy unleashed another piledriver in first half stoppage time which went straight into the hands of Martin. The sides went in level at the break, with this contest still very much finely poised and Munster derby bragging rights still very much all up for grabs.

Waterford commenced brightly at the start of the second half, as Wassim Aouachria headed over from a corner kick. Shortly after, Dean Larkin headed narrowly wide from a Phoenix Patterson free kick.

City went close in the 55th minute, when Cian Bargary cut in from the wing and curled an effort just wide from the edge of the penalty area.

The home side missed a brilliant chance to take the lead on the hour mark, when Keating somehow was unable to finish from a few yards out from a Bargary cross. Moments later, Barry Coffey went close but he fired over the crossbar from close range at the back post.

Heading into the final quarter of an hour City were applying sustained spells of attacking pressure on the Waterford defence.

Former Waterford attacker Louis Britton was provided with a golden chance to give Cork City the lead on 85 minutes, but he blazed over the crossbar from a great position inside the box.

City looked to secure a grandstand finish and Matt Healy fired just wide in second half stoppage time.

Next up for City is the short trip to St Colman’s Park to take on Cobh Ramblers on Friday night. While for Waterford their attention turns towards their FAI Cup clash away to Malahide United.

CORK CITY: D Harrington; J Honohan, C Coleman, K O’Connor; D Crowley, A Bolger, M Healy, B Coffey (L Britton, 72), C Bargary (J Doona, 66); R Keating, C Murphy (D McGlade, 81).

WATERFORD: P Martin; D Power, R Taylor, K Cantwell, T Sobowale; N O’Keeffe; P Patterson, R Idowu, S Griffin (Y En-Neyah, 41), J Quitirna (D Larkin, 11); W Aouachria.

Referee: Oliver Moran.