‘Disgraceful’: pundit Graeme Souness criticised for ‘man’s game’ comment

Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 13:13
Luke McLaughlin

The Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has received stinging criticism for calling football a “man’s game” following Chelsea’s 2-2 Premier League draw against Tottenham on Sunday.

Having watched a heated and physical derby at Stamford Bridge, in which the opposing managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte repeatedly clashed, Souness said: “It’s a man’s game all of a sudden, again.” 

After Harry Kane’s stoppage-time header had snatched a point for Spurs, Souness added: “I think we’ve got our football back, as I would enjoy football … men at it, blow-for-blow, and the referee letting them get on with it.” 

The former England international Karen Carney, now also a pundit, was sitting alongside Souness in the studio and the presenter Dave Jones responded: “It’s also a woman’s game as well.” 

The Chelsea forward Beth England, an England international who won Euro 2022 just a couple of weeks ago, wrote on Twitter: “ … what a disgraceful thing to say after the summer this country has just seen.” 

Eni Aluko, the former Chelsea, England and Juventus forward, tweeted: “ … Graeme Souness talking about “it’s a man’s game again” sat next to an England centurion Karen Carney, two weeks after @Lionesses end a 56-year-wait and win European Champi

Addressing the issue on TalkSPORT on Monday morning, Souness said: “My comments yesterday, I said we’ve got our game back … that is the kind of football I remember playing, and we will be better for it … men were playing men, they got about themselves … it was a throwback, and I think our football will be better for it.” 

When asked if he regretted his comments Souness replied: “Not a word of it.” 

Souness was a famously hard-tackling midfielder for Liverpool, Sampdoria and Rangers before a long managerial career that included spells at Rangers, Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

Sky Sports have been contacted for comment.

