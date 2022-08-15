Larne suspend player for wearing t-shirt bearing pro-IRA slogan

Irish League club Larne have suspended John Herron for “behaviour which falls outside of their ethos”.

Their statement follows the appearance of an image online appearing to show the player wearing a garment with a pro-IRA slogan.

“Following the circulation of an image online yesterday evening, Larne FC can confirm John Herron has been suspended with immediate effect,” they said.

“For the period of his suspension, John will not represent the club in fixtures at any level. An investigation into this incident is now underway.

“We have shown that we are an inclusive football club for all, demonstrated not only in words but also by our extensive work in the local community.

“There is no room for behaviour which falls outside of this ethos and we fully expect members, players and anyone associated with the club to reflect these standards at all times.

“We will be making no further comment until the investigation has been completed.”