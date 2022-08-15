'I can’t get him in a headlock' - contract talks on hold as Ogbene’s profile soars

Chiedozie Ogbene’s future may be out of Rotherham United’s control, with Paul Warne admitting he won’t “headlock” his Ireland attacker into signing a new contract.

The Corkman was already in demand before beginning life back in the Championship ablaze, Saturday’s 4-0 win over Reading the third game in a row he’d found the net.

Ogbene has spoken openly about his desire to operate at a higher level and his precarious contract situation with the Millers has intensified speculation of an imminent swoop.

Rotherham activated a clause to retain the attacker on a 12-month extension following their promotion from League One in the summer but risk losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

Warne admits talks on fresh terms have been parked entering the final two weeks of the transfer window, confessing the potential for bids could alter the landscape.

Ogbene functioned as a wing-back last season but a shortage of forward options convinced Warne to redeploy him into the position he has thrived in for Ireland.

Demonstrating an ability to rattle the net, as he also did before Reading against Swansea City in the league and Port Vale in the Carabao Cup, has rocketed the 25-year-old’s marketability.

“Things have gone cold, we are not negotiating as we speak,” Warne said. “We obviously want to re-sign Chieo, that goes without saying. He knows that.

“We are going to revisit it when we have done all our business in the window. In the middle of a window with the season just starting, it is not at the top of my agenda.

“We have reached out to his representatives and hopefully it is something we can do.

“I think the player is going into the final year of his contract and seeing what happens. It is hard to persuade people otherwise when they have got something in their head that they would like to do.

“It is my job to get Chieo to perform on a weekly basis and that is my focus. What more can I do? I can’t get him in a headlock. If he doesn’t want to sign a deal, he won’t sign a deal.”

Despite their promotion, key duo Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe rejected new contracts to move on frees to Sheffield Wednesday remain in League One.

Ogbene could adopt a similar strategy but it appears if his employers opt to cash in, it will be the January window, rather than the current period, when he’ll depart.

“It doesn’t help the team out if I sell him,” Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Preston North End.

“I appreciate it helps the club out but fortunately the chairman (Tony Stewart) wants to keep all of our best players.

“It’s a moot point at the moment because we haven’t had a bid, although I appreciate that could change in a heartbeat.”