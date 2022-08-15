Brighton ‘on the March’ despite goalless draw at Newcastle

Graham Potter has hailed Solly March for hitting his best form yet at Brighton
Brighton ‘on the March’ despite goalless draw at Newcastle

FULL OF PRAISE: Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Pic: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.

Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 06:50
Nick Purewal

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0

Graham Potter has hailed Solly March for hitting his best form yet at Brighton.

March posed a constant threat for the Seagulls in Saturday's goalless draw with Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.

Boss Potter's men backed up their 2-1 win at Manchester United with a Premier League draw that could so easily have been another victory.

March saw one effort cleared off the line and another well saved by Nick Pope, who also thwarted Adam Lallana from a powerful header.

Wing-back March regularly broke forward to add an extra threat in attack for Potter's side, leaving the south coast club boss suitably impressed.

"I really liked his performance, he definitely grew into the game and is certainly enjoying his role there," said Potter.

"He's enjoying his football and I think he's playing as well as he's played since I've been here."

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma made his Premier League debut for Brighton, stepping off the bench to add impetus in the closing stages.

And Potter admitted he hopes the 25-year-old can now take his Seagulls career to the next level through regular first team action.

"It was a good showing and there's definitely more to come there," said Potter.

"He's going to cause full-backs a problem, he's got the ability to go by them and that's certainly what we need."

Newcastle rode their luck but were left relatively satisfied with a hard-fought point on the road.

New recruit Sven Botman put in a solid display, with boss Eddie Howe pleased with his side's progress in defence.

"I thought he did very well, he was very composed and solid," said Howe.

"He formed a good partnership in there in the centre of defence, and it's that spine of the team that we are improving and I was pleased with that."

Bruno Guimaraes was pressed into a deep-lying role to add to that defensive structure, with Howe delighted by the Brazil star's flexibility.

"One of the big attractions for us on bringing him in was his versatility," said Howe.

"I thought he was disciplined and he read the game really well. We really needed that steel."

Brighton: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March (Mitoma 75), Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard (Lamptey 75), Gross, Lallana (Mwepu 65), Welbeck. 

Subs Not Used: Colwill, Alzate, Sarmiento, Undav, Steele, van Hecke. 

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock (Sean Longstaff 76), Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson (Wood 87), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 75). 

Subs Not Used: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson. 

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire).

More in this section

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Thomas Tuchel believes Anthony Taylor should not referee Chelsea again
Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge Jose v Wenger and Mancini v Fergie – memorable Premier League manager bust-ups
Kilmarnock v Celtic - cinch Premiership - The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park Ange Postecoglou praises Celtic for putting on five-goal show
<p>FIGHT: Antonio Conte hailed the fight of his Tottenham team to earn a point at Chelsea following a 2-2 draw. Pic: Ian Walton/AP/PA</p>

Antonio Conte pleased with Tottenham’s fight in comeback at Chelsea

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up