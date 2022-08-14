St Pat's recruit Danny Rogers to replace Anang

He goes straight into goal for his debut today against Sligo Rovers, as the Saints deal with the loss of Joseph Anang.
STRAIGHT-IN: Danny Rogers. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 16:05
John Fallon

St Patrick's Athletic have moved swiftly to solve their goalkeeper issues by recruiting ex-Ireland U21 stopper Danny Rogers.

Rogers joined Aberdeen in 2011 and made over 160 senior appearances during his 10 years in Scotland with Dumbarton, Falkirk and Kilmarnock among his most notable clubs. Most recently, the 28-year-old was with Oldham Athletic in England's League Two, making 22 appearances last season.

He was due to remain in Ireland till the end of the season but the West Ham loanee is understood to be on the brink of moving to Derby County as their back-up ‘keeper. Official confirmation of his switch is expected later today.

Rogers was an interested spectator at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday for their Europa League Conference League defeat to CSKA Sofia.

“I've enjoyed meeting the staff and the lads and getting on the training pitch over the weekend,” said Dubliner Rogers, who was also part of the Ireland senior squad under Martin O’Neill.

“I was at the European game on Thursday and the atmosphere was brilliant. The lads played very well and were unlucky not the get through, there was a great connection between the fans and the players so I can't wait to experience that for myself.

“We've got a big couple of months ahead in the league with 12 games to go and I'll be doing my best to try to help the club achieve as much as we can between now and the end of the season."

Manager Tim Clancy added: "We are delighted to welcome Danny to St Pat's.

“I've been aware of Danny for several years. He is a top goalkeeper and has showed that by playing close to 200 senior games in Scotland and England. He'll bring great experience in that position and will also help the younger goalkeepers who are developing at the club.”

