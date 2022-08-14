Waterford boss Danny Searle says all the pressure is on Cork City

League of Ireland First Division

Monday (7.45pm)

Cork City v Waterford, Turner’s Cross

Waterford are determined to turn Cork City’s blip into a wobble by blowing the title race open at Turner’s Cross on Monday night.

Friday’s set of results – Cork’s 22-match unbeaten run ended at home to Treaty United and second-placed Galway losing in Waterford – has tightened matters between the top three.

The Blues remain nine points off City with seven games left but two of those are against their Munster rivals, starting with this rearranged fixture.

Since their automatic promotion ambitions seemed to evaporate by losing to Longford Town, Danny Searle’s side have knocked holders St Patrick’s Athletic out of the FAI Cup and beaten both Treaty and Galway.

They didn’t take a point off City in the two previous meetings but run-ins can produce unusual scenarios such as Treaty’s upset on Friday.

For the first time since February, Cork are wounded from defeat and Searle has designs on disrupting the promotion celebrations that so long had looked inevitable.

“All the pressure is now on Cork,” said Seale, who succeeded Ian Morris, sacked in April following the home defeat to Cork.

“For the outsider looking in, Cork wouldn’t consider us as part of the title race.

“We needed to ensure we’re in prime position to go and cause an upset at Turner’s Cross. The last few results give us some confidence travelling there.

“Cork have to bounce back from their defeat to put space between them and Galway but we’ll hopefully do we what we best – which is to spoil the party”.

Searle, whose previous managerial post was with Aldershot Town in the English Conference, isn’t content to settle for a place in the play-offs, reserved for the four teams behind the league winners.

“Our title chances became a lot slimmer by losing to Wexford and Longford – which we take responsibility for – but the message in the dressing room has been to keep both Galway and Cork honest. We had to win the games that we needed to win.

“If there are slip-ups like Cork losing against Treaty on Friday, it's up to us to pounce.”

Veteran defender Killian Cantwell says the Deise arrive at Turner’s Cross geared to commence battle.

“To make more ground on Cork and Galway on the one night is brilliant for us,” said the ex-Galway and Bray Wanderers centre-back.

“I always love playing at Turner’s Cross, the noise in the tunnel is special, and matches with such an electric atmosphere expected on Monday are those we want to play in.”

Waterford continue to be without injured duo Brian Murphy and Eddie Nolan but City could have Cian Bargary back from a knock.

His threat from crosses and throw-ins was missed on Friday in a 2-0 defeat Colin Healy explained by his team being “a yard off the pace”.

The Rebels boss added: “We weren’t ourselves but nights like that happen. It didn’t look like we were going to score and credit goes to Treaty.

“I know we’re better than that and we've got a massive game against Waterford. They’re flying now.”