Kerry SFC: Dr Crokes in big trouble after a narrow loss away to Templenoe 

Templenoe 0-10 Dr Crokes 1-6

Templenoe have once again proved to be Dr Crokes bogey team as they just survived a Dr Crokes onslaught to defeat the Killarney aristocrats by a single point in Templenoe and that has Tadgh Morley and his troops looking up and free from any relegation worries.

But it’s a case of history repeating itself as the last time that Crokes travelled to Templenoe, they suffered another one point defeat that left their club championship hopes effectively in tatters, having to win a relegation match against their neighbours Killarney Legion, just to retain their senior status. So it’s a case of repeat and rinse for Crokes unless they can beat Stacks.

Now Crokes have lost their two games in Group B and must beat Austin Stacks at home next weekend and they may still be involved in a senior championship relegation dogfight.

This time they got off the mark early, the outstanding Micheál Burns firing over a beauty. Templenoe replied instantly, though, as a foul on Adrian Spillane saw Aidan Crowley open their account. Templenoe pressed successfully on Crokes’ kick-out early on as further points followed in rapid succession from Killian Spillane (2f) and Patrick Clifford.

Templenoe were more direct than Crokes at this stage, with Killian Spillane always dangerous inside, and were fully deserving of their 0-5 to 0-01 lead. Crokes were only warming up their engines yet, though, and burst into life. Neil O’Shea, Evan Looney, and especially Micheál Burns were to the fore, but unsurprisingly it was sharpshooter Tony Brosnan who provided the cutting edge, slotting a free won by Cillian O’Regan, forcing a great save out of Mark Looney, and firing over the rebound from a very tight angle. At the water break Templenoe still led by 0-5 to 0-3, but knew that they were in a contest now!

The game only got better – both sides played great football. Killian Spillane did latch onto a great long ball by Gavin Crowley and fist over the bar to give Templenoe a narrow 0-6 to 0-5 half time lead.

Aidan Crowley smoothly converted the ’45 to put two points between them. Back came Crokes, veteran Daithí Casey grabbing a great long ball out of defence and cleverly slipping it to McMahon for a superb goal to leave the score at 1-5 to 0-7, and Crokes in front for first time.

Gavin Crowley was having the proverbial stormer, and kicked a great equaliser from distance. Just before the second water break, Mark Casey fired over the lead point, 1-5 to 0-9 and Crokes were on the rack. But in 56th minute Michael Potts leveled for this young Crokes side. But early in added time Aidan Crowley became the Templenoe hero when he kicked the winning point from distance and Dr Crokes know they are in deep trouble.

Scorers - Templenoe: A Crowley (0-3, 2f, 1’45), K Spillane (0-3, 2f), G Crowley (0-2), P Clifford and M Casey (0-1 each).

Dr Crokes: C McMahon (1-2), T Brosnan (0-2, 1f), M Potts and M Burns (0-1 each)

TEMPLENOE: M Looney; M Hallissey; K O’Neill, J Rice; K McCarthy, T Morley, G Crowley; S Sheehan, A Spillane; M Casey, J Holland Crowley, C Crowley; S O’Sullivan, A Crowley, K Spillane

Subs: none

DR CROKES: S Murphy; J Payne, N O’Shea, M Potts; M Cooper, F Fitzgerald, E Looney; M O’Shea, C O’Regan; M Burns, D Shaw, B Looney; T Brosnan, T Doyle, C McMahon.

Subs: D Casey (for Tom Doyle, half-time), C Fitzgerald for Mark Cooper (49), G O’Shea for Brian Looney (51).

Referee: B Brosnan (Glenflesk)