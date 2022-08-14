Jurgen Klopp will not lose sleep over the transfer dealings of other clubs

The Reds boss essentially completed all his summer business by the start of July,
Jurgen Klopp will not lose sleep over the transfer dealings of other clubs
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp got his transfer business done early and he is ignoring what their rivals are doing (Hendrik Schmidt/DPA)
Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 09:00
Carl Markham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he remains impervious to the activities of other clubs and will not be drawn into transfer deals.

The Reds boss essentially completed all his summer business by the start of July, bringing in potential Darwin Nunez for a potential club-record fee alongside teenager Fabio Carvalho and defender Calvin Ramsey.

Meanwhile, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and, to a lesser extent Manchester City, are still trying to get deals done by the end of the window.

Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho were brought in before pre-season as Liverpool got their business done early (Hendrik Schmidt/DPA)

But Klopp said what their rivals did between now and the end of the month would have no bearing on his actions.

“There is absolutely no joy that they still try; other teams have finished their business as well. It’s nothing to do with us,” he said.

“We cannot increase the rhythm or find money because other teams sign players and say ‘oh, now we have to do as well because they signed him, we now need him’.

“You have to be completely independent of whatever, whoever, is doing what – and we are.

“We tried to sort our situation, which is difficult enough, but it is our situation at least and the only situation in which we are influential and the only one I am concerned about.”

Klopp can at least take satisfaction in how Nunez has adapted so quickly to life in English football, with a goal and an assist in each of his first two appearances off the bench.

We cannot find money because other teams sign players. You have to be completely independent of whatever, whoever, is doing what and we are.

The competition between the Uruguay international and the summer’s other big-name striker arrival Erling Haaland is already being touted as the battle to watch this season but the Reds boss has played it down.

He does not want Nunez to feel he has to keep pace with the Norway international blow-for-blow.

“I think in the moment not at all,” he said when asked whether Nunez was motivated to score more by Haaland’s two-goal start to the season with Manchester City,” ahead of Monday’s visit of Crystal Palace.

“If there would be a situation at the end of the season when it is about goalscoring, there could be.

“But at the moment he is just concerned he can score or set up goals for us. I don’t think he has had a real look at it.

Jurgen Klopp said Darwin Nunez is under no pressure to match Manchester City’s Erling Haaland goal-for-goal (Nick Potts/PA)

“It was always clear Haaland at City would work out, it is a chance-producing side and he is a finisher. That’s why it is not a surprise.

“But we try to make sure the football idea we have is obvious again and consistent all the time because if we can do that it is still very uncomfortable to play against us and that’s my first concern.

“Then we can start thinking about how we can improve – but the first thing we are bringing is the intensity and we will be fine.”

More in this section

Watford v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship - Vicarage Road Nottingham Forest sign Emmanuel Dennis from Watford
Brentford v Manchester United - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Gary Neville calls out Glazer family as he describes Brentford loss as ‘new low’
Brentford v Manchester United - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Man Utd players put my plan in the bin, claims Ten Hag after Brentford thrashing
LiverpoolPlace: UK
<p>Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski drew a blank on his LaLiga debut (Joan Monfort/AP/PA)</p>

Barcelona and Robert Lewandowski denied by Rayo Vallecano

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up