Nottingham Forest sign Emmanuel Dennis from Watford

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but could not help to keep them up.
Nottingham Forest sign Emmanuel Dennis from Watford

Emmanuel Dennis featured in Watford’s opening two Sky Bet Championship matches (Adam Davy/PA)

Sat, 13 Aug, 2022 - 22:39
PA

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but could not help to keep them up.

Dennis featured in Watford’s opening two Sky Bet Championship matches but did not feature in the squad for Friday night’s win over Burnley as he finalised a switch to the City Ground.

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford,” a club statement read.

No terms were disclosed by Forest, with a reported £20million fee having been agreed.

Manager Steve Cooper has strengthened his squad with a significant number of signings during the summer transfer window.

Forest have also been linked with Brighton forward Neal Maupay, who was left out of Saturday’s squad against Newcastle.

More in this section

Spain Soccer La Liga Barcelona and Robert Lewandowski denied by Rayo Vallecano
Brentford v Manchester United - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Gary Neville calls out Glazer family as he describes Brentford loss as ‘new low’
Brentford v Manchester United - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Man Utd players put my plan in the bin, claims Ten Hag after Brentford thrashing
forestDennisPlace: UK
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp got his transfer business done early and he is ignoring what their rivals are doing (Hendrik Schmidt/DPA)

Jurgen Klopp will not lose sleep over the transfer dealings of other clubs

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up