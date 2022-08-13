Man City blow Bournemouth away at the Etihad 

MAN CITY 4 BOURNEMOUTH 0

PEP Guardiola marked the sixth anniversary of his first game as Manchester City manager in an all too familiar way, with a comfortable victory that maintained his team’s winning start to the season.

New striker Erling Haaland was not among the City goalscorers but that was one of the few surprises on an afternoon that was way more comfortable than Guardiola’s first in charge, a nervy 2-1 victory over Sunderland in August 2016.

The Bournemouth floodgates looked likely to be under pressure from the moment, inside 30 seconds, when City forced their corner and Nathan Ake headed just wide.

And the only real surprise was that it took nearly 19 minutes, and virtually Haaland’s first touch of the game, for the champions to open them.

Ilkay Gundogan started and finished the move, playing a sharp pass to Haaland’s feet, with the Norwegian responding with some textbook hold-up play, taking two touches as he played the ball back into his team mate’s path.

Gundogan ran on before beating Mark Travers with an unstoppable finish that was a sign of things to come.

City’s two other first half goals were both scored on the break from the sort of counter-attack that has become their stock-in trade in Guardiola’s six years.

The first, on 31 minutes, saw Kevin De Bruyne picked out by a superb Phil Foden pass and, with Haaland looming ahead and a panicked opposition backing off, the Belgian scored with a supreme finish, with the outside of his righ boot.

Six minutes later, another break from deep in the City half saw Riyad Mahrez switch play to De Bruyne on the left and his superb pass, through Chris Mepham, allowed Foden to race clear and beat Travers with a shot the keeper could only help into his own net.

There were a couple of half-chances for Haaland, the highlight being an ambitious chip which Travers had to tip over his cross-bar acrobatically, but City were on auto-pilot by the time the second half kicked off.

That opened with De Bruyne forcing Travers into a good blocking save at his near-post and a good move, sparked by Joao Cancelo and substitute Jack Grealish, ended with the Belgian shooting high and wide from the edge of the area.

Travers also had to be sharp in denying Mahrez, as City pressed for what looked like an inevitable fourth, and Haaland almost claimed it on 73 minutes as he connected with a Grealish cross and placed a difficult chance just wide.

That was the last action of Haaland’s home debut, with Guardiola opting to replace him with fellow new signing Julian Alvarez 17 minutes from time.

But City were not finished and, after 78 minutes, it was Jefferson Lerma who deflected the fourth goal into his own net, from an attack which featured some neat approach play from Grealish and a Cancelo cross.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Walker 7 (Lewis 82), Dias 7 (Stones 64, 6), Aké 8, Cancelo 7; De Bruyne 9, Rodri 7, Gundogan 8 (Silva 64, 6); Mahrez 8, Haaland 7 (Alvarez 73, 6), Foden 7 (Grealish 45, 6).

Substitutes (not used) Oretga, Delap, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand.

Bournemouth (3-4-2-1): Travers 5; Lerma 6, Mepham 5, Kelly 5; Smith 7, Pearson 6, Cook 6 (Billing 63, 5), Stacey 6; Tavernier 6 (Senesi 79), Christie 5 (Stanislas 63, 5); Moore 6 (Lowe 89).

Substitutes (not used) Neto, Marcondes, Dembele, Hill, Anthony.

Referee: D Coote 8