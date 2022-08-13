Irish international Claire O'Riordan swaps Duisburg for Celtic 

Republic of Ireland international Claire O'Riordan has signed for Celtic.

The defender arrives from German side MSV Duisburg, just in time for tomorrow's fixture against Partick Thistle in the Scottish Women's Premier League.

O'Riordan joins a side in winning form, having tasted victory in their opening fixture of the campaign against Hibernian last weekend.

The experienced Limerick native said she was excited to see how she can fit into Celtic’s system and Alonso’s brand of football.

“It feels really exciting," the centre-half said. "I’m really excited for the challenge ahead and it's been a really nice experience so far meeting the team, the coaching staff, and everyone has been so friendly and so welcoming so far.

“I had a really good conversation with Fran and I really liked his philosophy of playing and that’s something I want to improve in my game.

"It seemed like a good fit for both of us and I’m really looking forward to hopefully bringing my experience here.”

Celtic's double cup-winning season last season was likely to entice the defender, who has amassed trophies during her time with Wexford Youths in the Women's National League and most recently earned promotion to the Bundesliga with Duisburg.

She is eager to learn and grow in Glasgow, but she can also bring her winning characteristics from her time competing for her county Limerick in both camogie and gaelic football.

“Being a player, winning trophies and titles are always a goal that you’re aiming to achieve and the club being so successful last season was a great stepping stone for them.

"They want to be progressive and I want to buy into that and be part of it - hopefully going forward we can do that.

“With my characteristics from playing GAA, I feel I have that physical attribute to my game."

She continued: "Duels are a big thing and being strong in the air is what I can bring to this team and hopefully I will be able to share my experiences and the knowledge I have gained in the last few seasons, especially being in Germany.

"But I want to get information from the team as well and with Fran’s philosophy.”