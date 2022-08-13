Armagh star Jamie Clarke switches codes as he signs for Newry City FC

Former Armagh footballer Jamie Clarke has signed a deal to play for Newry City FC in the Northern Irish Premiership.

Newry City announced the capture of the gifted GAA star last night ahead of their season opener against Carrick Rangers FC.

Clarke's new club will be looking to solidify their place in the Premiership, having just come up as Championship winners.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed success with his GAA club Crossmaglen Rangers and with the Armagh senior team, while he has taken breaks from the inter-county scene throughout his career.

He has turned out for a soccer team before, however.

When living in New York, he lined out for New York Shamrocks in Division 1 of the Cosmopolitan Soccer League, while he also turned out for the area's GAA team.

Having excelled at Gaelic football Newry manager @ncr72 has offered ex Armagh player Jamie Clarke the opportunity to prove his worth on the soccer field, a chance the Crossmaglen native is keen to exploit. 💭⬇️https://t.co/BNgzL4B3Rj



📸 @mungo4 pic.twitter.com/gyFEW486EN — Newry City AFC 🏆 (@NewryCityAFC) August 12, 2022

On the new signing, Newry City FC manager Darren Mullen said: "Jamie is obviously well known for his exploits on the Gaelic pitch but he has shown in the short time he has been with us that he can add something to our attacking line up.

"He’s a smart skilful player and is keen to show what he can do at this level of football. It will obviously take him a while to bed in but I’m looking forward to seeing him playing in a Newry shirt.”

Clarke said he is "delighted" to have secured the move.

"I’m delighted to sign for Newry, everyone has been very welcoming in helping me settle in. It is an extremely close knit club and that comes through on the pitch. Darren has been excellent with me and I’ve been very impressed with him and the coaching staff’s plans for the season ahead. There’s a brilliant mix youth and experience, including my own hometown friend James Teelan, who is an exceptional talent.

"I’ll put my head down now and put in the work to help the team in Premiership."