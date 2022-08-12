Brennan points the way for Drogs against Shelbourne 

Drogheda United 3-1 Shelbourne

Drogheda United’s Shelbourne old boys combined to end Shelbourne’s winning streak in style at Head In The Game Park.

Ryan Brennan hit a brace and Dayle Rooney scored the game’s - and probably the weekend’s - outstanding goal as Kevin Doherty’s side came from behind to earn a richly deserved victory.

Shels have proved something of a bogey team for Drogheda in recent years – a trend that continued this season as Damien Duff’s team won the first two encounters of the campaign. It looked as if their dominance was set to continue as Jack Moylan found the net inside seven minutes.

The hard-running midfielder led the press to perfection and stole the ball off Georgie Poynton, Drogheda’s deepest defender, in the centre of the pitch. Moylan ran through and finished emphatically from 15 yards.

They were reasonably good value for their lead but Drogheda, after a nervous opening spell, wrestled control of the game from their visitors. A series of shots on goal were well blocked by the Shels rearguard, who repelled everything thrown at them.

That was until Ryan Brennan’s equaliser. Duff had spoken in the build-up about a number of Drogheda United players who may have felt hard done by having left Tolka Park in the close season.

Brennan was certainly one and he celebrated his goal as if it meant just that little bit more. After a concerted period of pressure, Dayle Rooney crossed from the left. The hometown hero produced a sidefooted finish.

Rooney’s matchwinner will be remembered for a long time to come on Boyneside. His stunning volley flashed past Brendan Clarke. Even Brennan had time to produce a fine volley of his own, from Rooney’s deep cross.

DROGHEDA UNITED: McCabe; Poynton, Quinn, Cowan (Massey, 87), Weir; Deegan; Grimes (Nugent, 73), Markey (Noone, 90+2), Brennan, Rooney; Williams.

SHELBOURNE: Clarke; Griffin, Byrne, Ledwidge; Farrell, Molloy, Lunney (McManus, 59), Kane (Giurgi, 69); Moylan (Carr, 69); Boyd (Wilson, 17), Smith.

Referee: John McLoughlin