Ten-man Dundalk take all three points at Dalymount

Bohemian FC 0 Dundalk FC 1

Ten-man Dundalk held firm to snatch all three points in a tense thriller at a sun soaked Dalymount Park.

It had been a frustratingly long 42 days since Keith Long’s charges graced the turf of the famous old ground and they returned to another frustrating home defeat thanks to John Martin’s first half header.

The European football chasing, and much changed, Gypsies, off the back of a bitterly disappointing defeat at Sligo Rovers, started the brighter. Ciaran Kelly fired over following some head tennis in the area and Ali Coote, deployed on the right wing, was getting a lot of joy running at ex-Bohs man Darragh Leahy.

Jordan Doherty’s strong, but fair, challenge on Lilywhites’s talisman Pat Hoban epitomised the high intensity start, but unfortunately for the visitors the challenge resulted in their skipper having to be replaced after just twelve minutes.

Although there was little in the way of goalmouth action, the ensuing war of attrition continued to intrigue. Weathering the early storm, the visitors grew into the game and winger Steven Bradley looked a real threat on the right. The on-loan Hibs man played a neat one-two with Joe Adams but failed to connect with the shot as it trickled into Tadhg Ryan’s hands.

Right on the stroke of half time, and in a somewhat controversial manner, the visitors took the lead. Leahy’s challenge with Coote saw the ball loop high into the Bohs box, and as it bounced off the hard surface, substitute John Martin rose to challenge stopper Ryan in the air with the ball eventually making its way into the net.

The home fans were incensed thinking Ryan had been fouled, and although there was a brief pause awaiting a whistle for a free out, none came, as referee Adriano Reale saw no infringement.

The visitors signalled their intentions right from the restart, looking to double their lead.

Adams narrowly missed the top corner with a right footed effort before youngster Ryan O’Kane showed quick feet in the area but shot straight at Ryan.

The momentum flipped on its head just minutes later as a long Josh Kerr ball was expertly taken down and flicked over Andy Boyle in all one extraordinary movement by the lively Ethon Varian. As the frontman raced clear on goal, the recovering Boyle tripped him just before he entered the area, and as last man, received his marching orders.

With the man advantage Keith Long introduced star signing, Jonathan Afolabi, and from Ryan Burke’s low cross the powerful front man really should have levelled from a couple of yards out with his first touch, but failed to make a significant connection.

Bohs threw everything at the visitors as the minutes ticked on and were unlucky not to level when Varian’s towering header narrowly missed the far post, just before Afolabi struck the foot of the upright with a well hit left footed strike.

The ten men of Dundalk, to their immense credit, showed a great resolve to hold out, taking all three points back up the M1 as The Gypsies are left to rue a missed opportunity to close the gap on fourth place suffering their second defeat in a row..

Bohemian FC: Tadhg Ryan, Laurenz Dehl (Rory Feely, 45’), Josh Kerr, Ciaran Kelly, Ryan Burke (Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, 83’), Laurenz Ali Coote, Jordan Doherty (Conor Levington, 45’), James Clarke, John O’Sullivan (Johnny Afolabi, 61’), Declan McDaid (Liam Burt, 73’), Ethon Varian.

Dundalk FC: Nathan Shepperd, Lewis Macari, Andy Boyle, Sam Bone, Darragh Leahy, Ryan O’Kane (Robbie Benson, 80’), Alfie Lewis, Greg Sloggett, Joe Adams (Robbie McCourt, 55’), Steven Bradley, Pat Hoban (John Martin, 12’).

Referee: Adriano Reele.