Late Luka Lovic goal earns Wexford a draw with Cobh

Wexford FC 2 Cobh Ramblers 2

Wexford FC gained a valuable point with a late Luka Lovic goal against an improved Cobh Ramblers in this Division 1 clash at Ferrycarrig Park.

Wexford were in a good place going into this game in sixth place, just two points outside the promotion play-off spot, with manager Ian Ryan stressing that it was a hugely important game for his side for this was the beginning of the final series of games.

While Cobh Ramblers, second from bottom under new manager Shane Keegan were seeking just their fourth win of the season.

It took both sides some time to settle down in the sweltering heat with the result the early play became bogged down in midfield.

Wexford, after a tentative start, began to take control of the game in midfield with Cobh having to do most of the defending.

Having shown some promise up front the home side came close to opening the scoring on nineteen minutes but Conor Crowley saw his dipping effort just go over the top.

Cobh had shown little in the way of attacking intent. The home side should have taken a twenty-fifth minute lead when Conor Crowley pulled the ball across the goalmouth but Harry Groome shot straight at keeper Paul Hunt.

Cobh, in their first real attack on thirty minutes, forced a free kick out to the right. Charlie Fleming sent over a great ball but there was no one to apply the finishing touch.

Five minutes later Wexford were presented with a great opportunity to take the lead but Thamas Considine saw his shot across the goal rebound off the post into the waiting arms of relieved keeper Hunt leaving the sides 0-0 at the interval.

Cobh took a shock lead within two minutes of the restart when James O'Leary availed of poor defending to shoot low to the corner of net making it 0-1.

Wexford made a doube substitution on sixty minutes and it was sub Ger Shortt who picked out Harry Groome for an excellent equalising goal. However Cobh went back in front three minutes later through Conor Drinan with a close range shot making it 1-2.

Seven minutes from the end the home side grabbed a levelling goal through a powerful Luka Lovic header from close in which saw them gain a valuable point.

Wexford FC: Alex Moody, Eoin Farrell, Paul Cleary, Joe Manley, Luka Lovic, Conor Crowley, Conor Barry (Jordan Tallon 60), Aaron Dobbs (Ger Shortt 60), Thomas Considine, Adam Wells (Denny Corcoran 45), Harry Groome.

Cobh Ramblers: Paul Hunt, John Kavanagh, Charlie Fleming, Brendan Frahill, Brendan Abbott (James McCarthy 76), Jake Hegarty, Conor Drinan, Sean McGrath, James O'Leary (Justin Eguaibor 81), Harlain Mbayo, Luke Desmond.

Referee: David Dunne.