FAI recommends country-wide water breaks as temperatures soar 

The FAI have issued guidance on the temporary introduction of water breaks into all games under the organisation's umbrella.

Temperatures have reached over 30 degrees celsius in a number of parts of the country, and the weather is set to last until at least Sunday.

The usual schedule of League of Ireland matches resumes this evening, prompting the FAI to give advice to clubs and referees.

An FAI statement read: "In light of the current heatwave, the Football Association of Ireland is recommending water breaks in all games under its jurisdiction this weekend. This will include all League of Ireland, Women’s National League, underage National Leagues and Grassroots fixtures."

The body have said that the responsibility of organising the breaks will fall on the referees and club managers, with a stoppage set to take place in each half of every game.

"Referees and Club management teams in all leagues will discuss a recommended water break with the referee before kick-off and they will confirm if it is to take place during your match.

"The water break is at the discretion of the referee but will most likely take place mid-way through both halves approximately the 22nd and 67th minute of the game but will not break the momentum of play. Both water breaks will be a maximum of one minute long."