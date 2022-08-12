Adam Idah set for return to training after long injury lay-off

Ireland striker Adam Idah is expected to resume training with Norwich City on Monday following his latest injury set-back.
The Corkman was just hitting his stride for the Canaries in the Premier League when his season was curtailed in February.
Idah recovered from surgery on his meniscus to feature sporadically in pre-season but Dean Smith has been cautious not to overload his young forward as they seek an immediate top-flight return.
The necessity to have fluid removed from his knee recently ruled him out of the Canaries’ opening three games of the season – two in the Championship followed by Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Birmingham City – but Smith says he won’t be ready for tomorrow’s trip to Hull City.
The ex-Corinthians Boys product, 21, is provisionally booked in for a return next week. “We’re hopeful that Adam will be back training with us on Monday,” said Smith.
That should give Idah plenty of time to rebuild his fitness ahead of Ireland’s concluding Uefa Nations League double-header away to Scotland on September 24 and at home to Armenia three days later.