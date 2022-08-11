Sligo win Viking battle but fall short of miracle

UEFA Europa Conference League Third Qualifying Round, Second Leg

Sligo Rovers 1 (Will Fitzgerald 44)

Viking FK (Norway) 0

Viking won 5-2 on aggregate

This was far from the miracle result that Sligo Rovers required but a 1-0 defeat of Norway’s Viking FK at The Showgrounds at least salvaged pride for John Russell’s men who were beaten 5-1 in the first leg a week before.

Will Fitzgerald’s goal after 44 minutes separated the sides although a zestful Sligo, for whom full-back Paddy Kirk was outstanding, could have added a second in the 74th minute but Frank Liivak’s spot-kick effort was saved.

Already without key centre-back Garry Buckley, who is sidelined for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, Sligo didn’t have striker Aidan Keena in their matchday squad.

The Mullingar man, who has netted 14 times this season, was absent due to a slight knock that he picked up the previous Sunday when Sligo beat Bohemians.

Sligo gave a first start to former Welsh international Robbie Burton, their on-loan signing from Dinamo Zagreb.

The Showgrounds, with a full attendance, almost erupted after just 12 seconds when Lewis Banks got sight of goal from a Will Fitzgerald pass – but the full-back dragged his shot wide.

Sligo, who were seeing more of the ball compared to the first leg, went close to eating into the four-goal deficit from a seventh minute corner. Frank Liivak backheeled the ball goalwards from a Greg Bolger delivery and Viking goalkeeper Patrik Gunnarsson was forced into a save.

Max Mata then got a header on target, with busy full-back Paddy Kirk involved in the move, as Sligo were causing the visitors some uncomfortable moments.

Sligo made the breakthrough a minute before half-time. An Adam McDonnell shot was blocked and the ball came to Will Fitzgerald on the left side of the penalty area – his arrowed cross-cum-shot found the net via a heavy deflection off Sondre Flem Bjorshol.

Viking, remarkably, came through that first-half without any effort on goal guarded by Luke McNicholas, either on target or off target.

Viking’s first chance came in the 51st minute when Samuel Fridjonsson tested Luke McNicholas from close-range following good work from substitute Daniel Karlsbakk.

Greg Bolger then hammered a shot wide as Sligo continued to move the ball with purpose.

With 65 minutes played Sligo substitute Kailin Barlow was only inches away from finding the top corner with an audacious volley.

A rare Viking raid saw Harald Tangen dig out a shot that was comfortable for Luke McNicholas.

Sligo, superior for most of the second-half, spurned the opportunity to double their lead when Frank Liivak’s 74th minute penalty was saved by Patrik Gunnarsson, who also thwarted Lewis Banks from follow-up.

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Banks, Blaney, Pijnaker, Kirk; Bolger (Morahan 54), Burton; Liivak, McDonnell (Barlow 62), Fitzgerald (O’Sullivan 79); Mata (Heaney 79)

Viking FK: Gunnarsson; Bjorshol; Brekalo (Lokberg 79), Vevatne, Pattynama; Fridjonsson, Solbakken, Tangen (Torsteinbo 84); Kabran (Sandberg 61), Traore (Karlsbakk 46), Tripic (Austbo 79)

Referee: Novak Simovic