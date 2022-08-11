Premier League and EFL to allow water breaks amid soaring summer temperatures

The English Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning which came into force on Thursday and covers the rest of this week
Coventry players take a water break during their Carabao Cup first-round match against Bristol City on Wednesday (Nigel French/PA)
Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 11:15
PA

Premier League and EFL matches this weekend are set to feature water breaks as England faces another period of high summer temperatures.

The English Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning which came into force on Thursday and covers the rest of this week. It covers much of the southern half of England as well as parts of eastern Wales.

The PA news agency understands any match in the EFL or Premier League where the temperature is forecast to hit at least 30 degrees Celsius is set to feature a cooling break midway through each half to enable players, coaches and officials to rehydrate and cool down.

Temperatures in the area covered by the heat warning are expected to get into the low to mid-30s.

A break was called in Sunday’s Premier League match between West Ham and Manchester City while evening games in the Carabao Cup first round earlier this week – including Coventry v Bristol City – also featured water breaks.

Place: UK
