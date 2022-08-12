Graham Cummins: Futures on the line as Harps take on UCD 

Tonight’s relegation clash against Finn Harps is a game that UCD cannot afford to lose if they are to have any chance of avoiding relegation. A Harps victory would increase Ollie Horgan’s team’s lead over the students to five points. Although that deficit might not be impossible to overturn, I fear what defeat would do mentally to UCD.

Harps are an experienced side. Yes, a loss at the UCD Bowl would dent their own hopes of survival, but they have been in similar positions in the past and have a track record of getting out of difficult situations. I think they would be able to pick themselves up, whereas I’m not sure a young UCD side would be mentally strong enough to recover.

Who will be more nervous? You'd assume UCD as the less experienced side, but often it’s the more experienced players that are more jittery ahead of big occasions. The older you get, the more you realise the significance of the game, not just in terms of where the club finishes how it might affect the player personally.

Players at the latter stages of their careers will be more worried about the financial implications that relegation could mean. Probably wage cuts and the club may even be unable to offer a new deal. Being released by a club that has just been relegated doesn’t put a player in a strong position when trying to find a new team. Relegation could signal the end of a League of Ireland career.

I’ve spoken in the past of my admiration at how Horgan manages to persuade players to join the club. I assume one of the main selling points is that Harps play in the Premier Division. The First Division much be a much harder sell, with much more travelling on a less attractive wage. Harps could lose players for those reasons. So, when it comes to nerves, the Harps players may have more to lose tonight. Of course, I always found nerves are a good thing before a game. They keep a player focused and motivated.

Harps have an advantage of having played a game last week compared to UCD who haven’t had a competitive fixture in 11 days. Especially when that game was an impressive win over Drogheda. Players are used to the routine of playing every week. Not having a game does affect teams. You’re not going to become unfit, but you do lose match sharpness.

Several First Division teams will also be keen observers of this game, because it will give them an indication of a potential play-off opponent. I assume those First Division clubs will be supporting UCD as they would prefer to face the students in the promotion/relegation showdown rather than Harps.

We should also soon be closer to knowing which First Division team will skip those playoffs and go straight up. With league leaders Cork City hosting Treaty United, before welcoming Waterford to Turner's Cross three days later, Colin Healy’s side have a real opportunity to get one foot over the line — especially with Galway United visiting the RSC tonight.

There is huge pressure on Galway against Waterford. Any slip-up from the Tribesmen should mark the end of what has been a very exciting title race. I won’t be confident of John Caulfield’s side gaining promotion through the playoffs. Were they not to go up, that would have to be seen as a huge failure considering their healthier budget than others in the First Division.

What might work in their favour this weekend, is that Waterford have little to play for in their remaining league fixtures, except for their matches against City. The Blues aren’t going to win the league but will finish in the playoffs. Their remaining fixtures will be about preparing best for those playoff matches. However, there is a big rivalry for Waterford fans when it comes to City. They would much rather see Galway promoted than the Rebel Army.

Some Waterford fans might be happy to see the Connacht side come away from the RSC with the victory. Danny Searle could rest some key players against Caulfield’s team to give his team the best chance of getting three points at Turner's Cross. Victory against City would do more for his reputation with the Waterford supporters than damaging Galway’s title hopes.