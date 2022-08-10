BBC stands by decision to remove classified results from 5 Live schedule

BBC chiefs remain committed to ditching classified football results from Radio 5 Live’s Saturday schedule despite a backlash against the move
BBC stands by decision to remove classified results from 5 Live schedule

CONTROVERSY: BBC chiefs have responded to complaints over its decision to drop classified football results from its Sports Report show. Pic: Ian West/PA

Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 17:00
PA Sport

BBC chiefs remain committed to ditching classified football results from Radio 5 Live’s Saturday schedule despite a backlash against the move.

The decision has been condemned by the Football Supporters’ Association, while some fans have launched a petition urging the broadcaster to re-think.

However, responding to what it described as “some complaints”, the BBC has elaborated on its reasons for dispensing with a long-standing feature of its Sports Report show.

It’s always difficult when a programme with a special history changes, but there are good reasons for the change

A statement said: “We appreciate the strength of feeling towards the classified football results within Sports Report. It’s always difficult when a programme with a special history changes, but there are good reasons for the change.

“With the addition of the 5.30pm live Premier League match to our coverage, Sports Report has been condensed into a shorter programme – cut from 1 hour to 25 minutes. The classifieds were taking around 5-7 minutes to read, which would have taken up around a third of the programme – constraining the range of sport we could cover.

“We’d like to assure our listeners that results from across the football leagues will still be shared during the programme and through the afternoon. Results are also available in full on the BBC Sport website and during Final Score on BBC One. Having a live match at 5.30 is a great addition to the 5 Live schedule.”

James Alexander Gordon became a household name as he read out the day’s scorelines to listeners for 40 years before Charlotte Green took over when he stepped down in 2013.

Charlotte Green took over from James Alexander Gordon after he stood down in 2013 (John Stillwell/PA)

The petition urging the BBC to retain the classified results says: “Though scores are available online, mobile, and on the TV, there has always been the tried and trusted method of getting in the car, or listening to the radio on the move.

“If your mobile coverage fails you (as it often does in congested football grounds), there is always Sports Report to tell you how the rest of the football pyramid fared today.

“Sports Report is indeed a shortened affair these days, but as fans, we would prefer to sacrifice a manager’s interview than do away with an institution that has served us and the footballing world for decades.”

However, by late on Wednesday afternoon the petition had attracted only 71 signatures.

More in this section

Romelu Lukaku File Photos Romelu Lukaku fuelled by ‘anger’ after disappointing Chelsea return
Fulham v Liverpool - Premier League - Craven Cottage James Milner insists Liverpool need to hit their levels sooner rather than later
Liverpool v Manchester City - FA Community Shield - King Power Stadium Bernardo Silva happy at Manchester City but could yet exit club
BBCPlace: UK
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - First Leg - Stamford Bridge

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr joins Ligue 1 side Monaco on season-long loan

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up