Brentford snap up Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria for €15m

BRENTFORD BOUND: Denmark's forward Mikkel Damsgaard celebrates after scoring against England at Euro 2022. Pic: Paul Ellis/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 14:22
Fabrizio Romano and Joel Mians

Brentford have agreed a deal to sign the highly rated Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria on a five-year deal for a fee of €15m.

The 22-year-old has completed his medical and will become the club’s sixth summer signing.

Damsgaard made 49 appearances in all competitions for Sampdoria, after joining the Serie A side in July 2020, but featured only 11 times last season after an injury-hit campaign.

He also has 16 international caps, and played in five matches at Euro 2020 last summer, scoring two goals, including a memorable free-kick in Denmark’s 2-1 semi-final defeat to England at Wembley.

Brentford’s first Premier League game this season ended in a 2-2 draw at Leicester last Sunday, and Damsgaard could make his debut in the club’s next league match, against Manchester United at home on Saturday.

