Mark Parsons departs as manager of Netherlands women after Euros

Mark Parsons has left his post as manager of the Netherlands Women by mutual consent after his side were eliminated in the quarter-finals at Euro 2022
Mark Parsons departs as manager of Netherlands women after Euros

LEFT: Netherland head coach Mark Parsons after the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 quarter-final match at New York Stadium, Rotherham. He has now left the post by mutual consent. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 13:57

Mark Parsons has left his post as manager of the Netherlands Women by mutual consent after his side were eliminated in the quarter-finals at Euro 2022.

A statement from the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) on Wednesday confirmed that Parsons, who succeeded Sarina Wiegman in May 2021 after she had led them to victory at the previous Euros, would be leaving his post.

“In the run-up to and at the European Championship, both the games shown and the results were disappointing and we cannot afford that. The bar is high,” said the KNVB board member Jan Dirk van der Zee.

“The Netherlands was defending champion and also a finalist at the last World Cup, we want to participate for the prizes. With a view to the current World Cup qualifying series, it has been decided that someone else will be at the helm in the very short term. That is not a nice decision, but that is also part of top football.” 

Parsons, 36, is a former Chelsea Women reserve coach who managed DC United, Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns in the United States after emigrating from the UK in 2010. The Netherlands will qualify for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand if they can beat Iceland in September.

Guardian

More in this section

Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2014 - Final - Germany v Argentina - Estadio do Maracana Qatar World Cup to begin one day earlier than planned
Garry Buckley dejected 15/4/2022 Sligo's Garry Buckley ruled out for rest of season with ACL injury
Blackpool v Everton - Pre Season Friendly - Bloomfield Road Former Ireland international Richard Keogh signs for Ipswich Town
<p>LEGENDS: Manchester United football legends Denis Law (l) Bobby Charlton and George Best (r) pictured at the launch of the Sky Sports Gold channel in 1995. Pic: Phil Cole/Allsport/Getty Images)</p>

The feud between Best and Charlton that shattered Manchester United

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up