Former Ireland international Richard Keogh signs for Ipswich Town

Former Ireland international Keogh has signed for Ipswich Town from Blackpool. Keogh started his career with the club, coming up through the academy before joining Stoke in 2003
Former Ireland international Richard Keogh signs for Ipswich Town

ON THE MOVE: Richard Keogh in action for Blackpool against Everton's Dele Alli during a pre-season friendly match at Bloomfield Road. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 11:29
TJ Galvin

Former Ireland international Richard Keogh has signed for Ipswich Town from Blackpool. The central defender has signed a a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee to become Town’s seventh summer arrival.

Keogh started his career with the club, coming up through the academy before joining Stoke in 2003.

He made 29 appearances for Blackpool in the Championship last season.

Keogh made 26 appearances for Ireland after making his debut in a friendly against Poland in 2013 under Giovanni Trapattoni. His final international appearance was against Switzerland in a European qualifier under Mick McCarthy in 2019.

“It’s amazing to be back,” Richard told iFollow Ipswich.

“I started my football journey here and I have so many memories from my early days, so I can’t wait to get back out on the Portman Road pitch in front of the fans.” 

“Richard is a fantastic addition to the group,” Kieran McKenna added.

“He is respected in the dressing room and has been through the highs and lows in football. He will be valuable to us over what is a long season.

“His experience at club and international level is great, and he can still contribute having played a good number of games with Blackpool last season. He is an intelligent player and reads the game very well.

“He had a little niggle not too long ago, but is fit now and will join up with the group immediately.” 

More in this section

Garry Buckley dejected 15/4/2022 Sligo's Garry Buckley ruled out for rest of season with ACL injury
Huddersfield Town v Preston North End - Carabao Cup - First Round - John Smith's Stadium Troy Parrott amongst Irish on target in Carabao Cup
Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise - UEFA Champions League - Third Qualifying Round - Second Leg - Ibrox Stadium Rangers into Champions League play-off with stunning comeback
<p>COVETED: The World Cup trophy. The tournament could begin a day earlier than scheduled if FIFA agree to a plan to hold the opening ceremony and the host nation's first match on Sunday, November 20.</p>

Qatar World Cup to begin one day earlier than planned

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up