Former Ireland international Richard Keogh signs for Ipswich Town

Former Ireland international Richard Keogh has signed for Ipswich Town from Blackpool. The central defender has signed a a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee to become Town’s seventh summer arrival.

Keogh started his career with the club, coming up through the academy before joining Stoke in 2003.

He made 29 appearances for Blackpool in the Championship last season.

Keogh made 26 appearances for Ireland after making his debut in a friendly against Poland in 2013 under Giovanni Trapattoni. His final international appearance was against Switzerland in a European qualifier under Mick McCarthy in 2019.

“It’s amazing to be back,” Richard told iFollow Ipswich.

“I started my football journey here and I have so many memories from my early days, so I can’t wait to get back out on the Portman Road pitch in front of the fans.”

“Richard is a fantastic addition to the group,” Kieran McKenna added.

“He is respected in the dressing room and has been through the highs and lows in football. He will be valuable to us over what is a long season.

“His experience at club and international level is great, and he can still contribute having played a good number of games with Blackpool last season. He is an intelligent player and reads the game very well.

“He had a little niggle not too long ago, but is fit now and will join up with the group immediately.”