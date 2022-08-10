Troy Parrott amongst Irish on target in Carabao Cup

Troy Parrott opened his account for Preston North End as they advanced to the second round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable 4-1 win over Huddersfield. Ryan Lowe's side took the lead inside six minutes when Lee Nicholls parried a powerful Ryan Ledson strike into the path of Parrott, who converted on the rebound.

Kieran Sadlier scored for Bolton as they swept aside Salford 5-1. The former Cork City player scored the third goal in a routine win over their fourth tier opponents. Jack Iredale fired over a left-wing cross which Sadlier smashed home after 61 minutes.

Anthony Scully scored the final goal for former Ireland international Mark Kennedy's Lincoln in their 3-0 win over Doncaster. Scully sparked the breakaway which led to the third on 61 minutes. Chris Maguire saw his shot well saved by Jonathan Mitchell only for Scully to slot into an empty net. Ireland U19 goalkeeper Sean Roughan kept a clean sheet for Lincoln.

Darragh Burns made his first start for MK Dons while former Bohs midfielder Dawson Devoy made his debut for the club in their 1-0 win over Sutton. Devoy made the assist as he played the ball through for Conor Grant, who finished crisply to the corner. It was Dubliner Grant's first goal for the club since his summer move from Rochdale.

Another recent departure from the League of Ireland made his mark as Ed McGinty starred for League One side Oxford United. McGinty moved from Sligo Rovers last month, shortly after starring in their Europa Conference League penalty shootout win over Welsh side Bala Town. And he made another crucial penalty save shootout tonight as Oxford United won 5-3 in the shootout after the game had finished 2-2.

Ronan Curtis scored from the penalty spot for Portsmouth as they beat Cardiff 3-0. A pull on the shirt of Michael Morrison in the 68th minute earned the visitors a penalty which Curtis dispatched with aplomb. Curtis had earlier made the assist for the first goal when he burst into the box and set up Joe Pigott, whose scuffed shot went in off the post.

Morecambe produced one of the shocks of the first round as they beat Championship side Stoke 5-3 on penalties after the game at the Mazuma Stadium finished 0-0 after 90 minutes. Shane McLoughlin scored the winning penalty for the League One side and Dylan Connolly was also successful from the spot in the shootout. Will Smallbone managed to score his spot kick for Stoke but a Morgan Fox miss sealed the fate of the Championship side.