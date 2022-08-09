England star Rachel Daly signs for Aston Villa

The versatile Daly played left-back in Sarina Wiegman's Euro 2022-winning side but can also play higher up the pitch, with Villa manager Carla Ward intending to use her talents up front
ON THE MOVE: England’s Rachel Daly has signed with WSL side Aston Villa. Pic: John Walton/PA

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 17:35
Rachel Steinberg

Aston Villa have signed European champion and England international Rachel Daly on a three-year contract.

The versatile Daly played left-back in Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022-winning side but can also play higher up the pitch, with Villa manager Carla Ward intending to use her talents up front.

Daly, 30, makes her return to England after playing for the Houston Dash in America’s NWSL, with previous spells at Leeds, Lincoln Ladies and West Ham.

Ward said: “This is a big signing for us and one we’ve worked hard on completing. Rachel is a top forward and a proven goalscorer.

“Having performed admirably at full-back this summer, she showed us that she is a player you simply need in your team.

“But for us, she is a forward and we can’t wait to see her scoring goals.”

