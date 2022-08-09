Tottenham agree €20m deal to sign Udinese full-back Destiny Udogie

Tottenham have won the race to sign the highly-rated Udinese full-back Destiny Udogie, beating a host of other clubs to secure a deal for the Italy Under-21 international
Tottenham agree €20m deal to sign Udinese full-back Destiny Udogie

DEAL DONE: Destiny Udogie of Udinese controls the ball during the Serie A match between Napoli and Udinese in March. Pic: Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 17:20
 Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham have won the race to sign the highly-rated Udinese full-back Destiny Udogie for a fee of €20m, beating a host of other clubs to secure a deal for the Italy Under-21 international.

The two clubs were locked in talks on Monday and reached an agreement late at night. Udogie is set to be loaned back to Udinese for the 2022-23 season and join up with Antonio Conte and his team for pre-season next summer.

Udogie has been a prime target for the Spurs sporting director, Fabio Paratici, as well as Conte and he is set to become the club’s eighth summer signing. Juventus and Inter were also interested in the 19-year-old but were not prepared to invest level of money for that position.

Brighton had also been in touch with Udinese regarding the player but Paratici has a very good relationship with the Serie A club and he always looked likely to join Spurs once talks got to an advanced stage.

Tottenham kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 4-1 win against Southampton on Saturday and next face a trip to Chelsea this Sunday.

Guardian

More in this section

Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Timo Werner completes £25million move back to RB Leipzig from Chelsea
Northern Ireland v England - UEFA Women's Euro 2022 - Group A - St Mary's Stadium England star Rachel Daly signs for Aston Villa
Marko Arnautovic of Bologna FC reacts during the Coppa Manchester United end interest in signing Marko Arnautovic
Real Madrid v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Santiago Bernabeu

Karim Benzema admits ‘changing his game’ for better after Cristiano Ronaldo exit

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up