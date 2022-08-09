Tottenham agree €20m deal to sign Udinese full-back Destiny Udogie

Tottenham have won the race to sign the highly-rated Udinese full-back Destiny Udogie for a fee of €20m, beating a host of other clubs to secure a deal for the Italy Under-21 international.

The two clubs were locked in talks on Monday and reached an agreement late at night. Udogie is set to be loaned back to Udinese for the 2022-23 season and join up with Antonio Conte and his team for pre-season next summer.