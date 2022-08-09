Ireland U21 Will Ferry departs Southampton for Cheltenham Town 

Republic of Ireland under-21 international Will Ferry has completed a permanent transfer to Cheltenham Town from Premier League outfit Southampton.

Ferry joins the League One side, having first originally arrived at Southampton in 2017.

He featured heavily for both the Saint's Under-18s and B team, but most recently spent time on loan away from the club.

Ferry was named Academy Young Player of the Year at Southampton in 2018/19, after scoring six goals and providing 10 assists for the Under-23s and Under-18s combined.

The 21-year-old spent the 2021/22 season at Crawley Town, where the versatile wide-man made 35 appearances in League Two.

He will now make the step up to the third tier of English football, with hopes of breaking into the Cheltenham first-team, and ultimately, pushing for a place in Stephen Kenny's senior Irish squad.

Southampton thanked Ferry for his service to the club in a statement on their website.

"The club would like to thank Will for his service and wish him all the best for the future."