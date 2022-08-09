Ireland U21 Will Ferry departs Southampton for Cheltenham Town 

Ferry joins the League One side, having first originally arrived at Southampton in 2017.
Ireland U21 Will Ferry departs Southampton for Cheltenham Town 

ON THE MOVE: Will Ferry of Ireland. ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 16:35
Shane Donovan

Republic of Ireland under-21 international Will Ferry has completed a permanent transfer to Cheltenham Town from Premier League outfit Southampton. 

Ferry joins the League One side, having first originally arrived at Southampton in 2017.

He featured heavily for both the Saint's Under-18s and B team, but most recently spent time on loan away from the club.

Ferry was named Academy Young Player of the Year at Southampton in 2018/19, after scoring six goals and providing 10 assists for the Under-23s and Under-18s combined.

The 21-year-old spent the 2021/22 season at Crawley Town, where the versatile wide-man made 35 appearances in League Two.

He will now make the step up to the third tier of English football, with hopes of breaking into the Cheltenham first-team, and ultimately, pushing for a place in Stephen Kenny's senior Irish squad. 

Southampton thanked Ferry for his service to the club in a statement on their website.

"The club would like to thank Will for his service and wish him all the best for the future."

More in this section

Fulham v Liverpool - Premier League - Craven Cottage Thiago Alcantara adds to Liverpool injury woes after suffering hamstring strain
Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - St. James' Park Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey facing lengthy spell on sidelines
Colin Healy focused on Treaty task despite crucial incoming fixtures Colin Healy focused on Treaty task despite crucial incoming fixtures
<p>INSPIRATION: England's Chloe Kelly walks out with the match ball before the Sky Bet Championship match at Loftus Road. Photo: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire.</p>

Women’s Euro 2022 showed how to attract a disengaged younger audience

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up