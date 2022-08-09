Shamrock Rovers secure rights to stream Europa League tie with FC Shkupi

Shamrock Rovers Europa League qualifier with FC Shkupi will be broadcast in Ireland, after controversy surrounded the non-showing of the game on terrestrial television.

The tie has gathered interest, given the position Shamrock Rovers find themselves in, heading into the second-leg tie.

The Tallaght outfit take a 3-1 lead into tonight's trip to Macedonia, and given the great opportunity it lends the club to take another huge step in European football, there was much disappointment at the lack of a stream earlier in the week.

The club have now rectified the situation, noting that they have secured the rights to show the fixture on the League of Ireland dedicated streaming service, LOI TV.

"We have been able to negotiate a rights deal with FC Shkupi to ensure that the game will be available in Ireland and the UK through the loitv.ie platform," a statement from the club read.

💻 | The Club has secured a live stream of this evening’s @EuropaLeague Qualifier v Shkupi, available in Ireland & UK only.



We are delighted our fans will now be able to tune in to what is a massive game for the Club



Stream passes are available to buy for €10 here 👇 — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) August 9, 2022

Patrons looking to watch the tie can avail of the stream for a fee of €10.