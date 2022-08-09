Shelbourne to host Bohemians in Women's FAI Cup semi-finals

The draw has taken place for the Women's FAI Cup semi-finals.

There will be a Dublin derby between last year's runners-up Shelbourne and Bohemians.

Women's National League champions Shelbourne will host Bohs at Tolka Park.

Shelbourne secured a semi-final spot after a 3-2 win over Peamount United, a game which saw World Cup winner Heather O’Reilly make her full debut for the Reds.

Holders Wexford Youths have been drawn away against first-time semi-finalists Athlone Town.

The games will be played on the weekend ending September 25.

