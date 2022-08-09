Shelbourne to host Bohemians in Women's FAI Cup semi-finals

Holders Wexford Youths have been drawn away against first-time semi-finalists Athlone Town in the other semi-final
REIGNING CHAMPS: Wexford Youths players Aoibheann Clancy, left, and Ellen Molloy celebrate with the cup following the 2021 EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Final. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 14:26
TJ Galvin

The draw has taken place for the Women's FAI Cup semi-finals. 

There will be a Dublin derby between last year's runners-up Shelbourne and Bohemians.

Women's National League champions Shelbourne will host Bohs at Tolka Park. 

Shelbourne secured a semi-final spot after a 3-2 win over Peamount United, a game which saw World Cup winner Heather O’Reilly make her full debut for the Reds.

Holders Wexford Youths have been drawn away against first-time semi-finalists Athlone Town.

The games will be played on the weekend ending September 25.

2022 EVOKE.ie FAI Women’s Cup Semi-Finals: Shelbourne v Bohemians; Athlone Town v Wexford Youths

