Manchester United miss out on another target as Sesko join RB Leipzig

Manchester United's calamitous summer transfer window has suffered another blow with the news that Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko has joined German club RB Leipzig
Manchester United miss out on another target as Sesko join RB Leipzig

DEAL DONE: Benjamin Sesko has signed for German club RB Leipzig. Pic: RB Leipzig

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 11:18
TJ Galvin

Manchester United's calamitous summer transfer window has suffered another blow with the news that Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko has joined German club RB Leipzig for €24 million.

He will join the Bundesliga club in the summer of 2023 and remain on loan at Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

The 19-year-old striker had been linked with a move to Erik ten Hag's side after scoring 12 goals in 39 matches for Salzburg.

United are in need of attacking re-enforcements with Cristiano Ronaldo looking to leave the club and Anthony Martial being the only other recognised striker on the books at Old Trafford.

After Sunday's opening loss the Brighton, United have been linked with moves for Austrian striker Marco Arnautovic and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez have been the only new signings made so far, with the long-running pursuit of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong reportedly in danger of proving fruitless.

After becoming the latest player to thread the well-worn path from Salzburg to Leipzig, Sesko said: "I’m very happy to be able to make the move to RB Leipzig in 2023 and that the transfer is now confirmed. RB Leipzig are one of the best clubs in Germany and are establishing themselves as one of the best in Europe year on year. A success story has been written here in just a few years and I want to be a part of it in the future.

"The club’s philosophy of placing trust in young players and playing attractive, attacking football is a perfect fit for me. The city, the stadium and the whole infrastructure at RB Leipzig, as well as the many good discussions with the club, convinced me that this move is absolutely the right decision. My focus is now on the season with Salzburg, that I want to use to continue developing and be as successful as possible."

More in this section

Conor Coady file photo Wolves captain Conor Coady completes loan move to Everton
Chelsea v Juventus - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Stamford Bridge Football rumours: Manchester United to sign Adrien Rabiot for initial £15m
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-POR-CZE Wolves sign Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes
Timo Werner File Photo

Timo Werner putting finishing touches to £25m RB Leipzig return

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up