Manchester United miss out on another target as Sesko join RB Leipzig

Manchester United's calamitous summer transfer window has suffered another blow with the news that Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko has joined German club RB Leipzig for €24 million.

He will join the Bundesliga club in the summer of 2023 and remain on loan at Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

The 19-year-old striker had been linked with a move to Erik ten Hag's side after scoring 12 goals in 39 matches for Salzburg.

United are in need of attacking re-enforcements with Cristiano Ronaldo looking to leave the club and Anthony Martial being the only other recognised striker on the books at Old Trafford.

After Sunday's opening loss the Brighton, United have been linked with moves for Austrian striker Marco Arnautovic and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez have been the only new signings made so far, with the long-running pursuit of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong reportedly in danger of proving fruitless.

#RBLeipzig confirm the signing of Benjamin Šeško! 🔴⚪



The 19-year-old will join the club in summer 2023 🤝#WeAreLeipzig — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) August 9, 2022

After becoming the latest player to thread the well-worn path from Salzburg to Leipzig, Sesko said: "I’m very happy to be able to make the move to RB Leipzig in 2023 and that the transfer is now confirmed. RB Leipzig are one of the best clubs in Germany and are establishing themselves as one of the best in Europe year on year. A success story has been written here in just a few years and I want to be a part of it in the future.

"The club’s philosophy of placing trust in young players and playing attractive, attacking football is a perfect fit for me. The city, the stadium and the whole infrastructure at RB Leipzig, as well as the many good discussions with the club, convinced me that this move is absolutely the right decision. My focus is now on the season with Salzburg, that I want to use to continue developing and be as successful as possible."