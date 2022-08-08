Watch: Watford's Ismaila Sarr scores from inside his own half

Watford's Ismaila Sarr has hit a goal of the season contender as early as August 8 with a sensational goal from inside his own half in Monday's championship clash against West Brom
WONDER GOAL: Watford’s Ismaila Sarr celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 21:20
TJ Galvin

Watford's Ismaila Sarr has hit a goal of the season contender as early as August 8 with a sensational goal from inside his own half in Monday's championship clash against West Brom.

In the 12th minute, Sarr controlled a headed clearance superbly, killing the ball with his first touch. He turned just inside his own half and had a quick look up.

He spotted West Brom's goalkeeper David Button way off his line and produced an inch perfect finish over the retreating goalkeeper. 

Have a look at the sensational goal below.

Larry Ryan
