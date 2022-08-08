Lucas Torreira leaves Arsenal to join Galatasaray on a permanent deal

Uruguay international Torreira spent the last two seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina respectively
Lucas Torreira leaves Arsenal to join Galatasaray on a permanent deal

ON THE MOVE: Midfielder Lucas Torreira has left Arsenal. Pic: John Walton/PA

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 20:42
PA Sport

Midfielder Lucas Torreira has left Arsenal to join Turkish club Galatasaray on a permanent deal.

Uruguay international Torreira spent the last two seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina respectively.

The 26-year-old made 89 appearances for the Gunners after moving from Sampdoria in July 2018 at the start of Unai Emery’s reign.

He was an unused substitute when the north London club defeated Chelsea in the 2020 FA Cup final, while he won LaLiga during his temporary switch to Atletico.

“Everyone at Arsenal thanks Lucas for his contribution during his time with us,” read a statement on Arsenal’s website.

“We wish Lucas and his family the best of health and happiness in their new chapter with Galatasaray.”

More in this section

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Elland Road Everton close in on loan deal for Wolves captain Conor Coady
Britain Soccer Premier League Diogo Dalot believes results will not take long to come for Manchester United
West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier League - London Stadium Five instant impacts as good as Haaland's
ArsenalPlace: UK
Two flagship BBC radio stations lose listeners

BBC ditches classified football results on Radio 5 live

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up