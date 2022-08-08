Adam Smith to reach decade of service at Bournemouth after signing new deal

The 31-year-old full-back is the longest-serving member of the Cherries' squad, having joined on a permanent deal from Tottenham in January 2014
LONG SERVING: Adam Smith has twice won promotion to the Premier League with Bournemouth. Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 16:12
PA Sport

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2024.

The 31-year-old full-back is the longest-serving member of the Cherries’ squad, having joined on a permanent deal from Tottenham in January 2014 following a loan spell during the 2010-11 campaign.

He made his 306th appearance for the south-coast club in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa.

Smith, who has twice helped Bournemouth win promotion to the top flight, including last term, follows goalkeeper Mark Travers, midfielder Lewis Cook and striker Dominic Solanke in agreeing a new deal at Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club website: “We’re delighted to be keeping Adam with us for a further season and it is very encouraging to see another key player commit their future to us.

“Everyone knows how valuable he is to the club and his experience and leadership skills are second to none, so I’ve no doubt he will continue to play a key role both on and off the pitch.”

