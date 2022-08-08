Clare Shine bags hat-trick on opening day of Scottish Premier League

Republic of Ireland striker Clare Shine got her season off to the perfect start with a hat-trick in Glasgow City's 7-0 demolition of Spartans on the opening day of the Scottish Women's Premier League.
Shine showed her class with some fine finishes while Ireland colleague Claire Walsh was also among the goals.
Glasgow manager Eileen Gleeson was pleased with her compatriot's efforts:
“I thought Shiney was brilliant today. She scored three, there was probably a couple more she could have scored. But she was on the end of everything, She was in good positions, she was challenging for everything, she was counter-pressing."
Hat-trick scorer @ClareShine01 and Head Coach @GleesonEileen on an opening day win.
Full 90 minutes available now on @Recast_App ➡️ https://t.co/gVt0tos6eO pic.twitter.com/7AvWEoAe5z
Shine also spoke to Glasgow TV after the game. “I’m happy. I was in the right position at the right time. There were some brilliant deliveries from the girls, and that’s my job as a striker, to score as many goals as I can. I’m lucky that three went in today."
There were several one-sided scorelines on the opening day of Scottish action, reflecting the gap between the Glasgow title-chasers and the rest of the division.
Champions Rangers crushed Glasgow Women 14-0, while Celtic hammered Hibernian 9-0.