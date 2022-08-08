Scott Parker: I want players to develop nasty streak

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has urged his players to develop a "nasty streak" and become "horrible" to play against in order to compete in the Premier League
RUTHLESS: Bournemouth manager Scott Parker prior to the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 06:55
Ed Elliot

Premier League:  Bournemouth 2 Aston Villa 0

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has urged his players to develop a "nasty streak" and become "horrible" to play against in order to compete in the Premier League.

The newly-promoted Cherries enjoyed a dream top-flight return thanks to Saturday's 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Goals from Jefferson Lerma and Kieffer Moore earned the physical hosts victory at Vitality Stadium and Parker wants to maintain the intimidating approach.

"Coming here needs to be uncomfortable," he said. "Teams need to be coming away from here knowing they've been in a right game and they need to feel that constantly really. And that's a work in progress.

"It was very different last year, we controlled the majority of games, we need to have that nasty streak about us, we need to be committed more than any team that comes here.

"While quality at times can get the better of us, never can commitment, desire or passion get the better of us.

"We need to be horrible to play against and teams need to come here and really understand they're always in a game. And if they (the opposition) get the points, they need to be well worthy of them."

Villa struggled to create on the south coast, with playmaker Philippe Coutinho a peripheral figure.

Manager Steven Gerrard concedes his former Liverpool team-mate has room for improvement ahead of next weekend's home clash with Everton.

"I don't think he was at his best - I think Phil will be the first one to admit that," said Gerrard.

"Our quality was certainly off. Phil was one of those people but I don't think he was the only one."

BOURNEMOUTH: Travers, Smith, Lerma, Mepham, Kelly, Zemura, Pearson (Cook 72), Billing, Tavernier (Christie 86), Moore, Solanke (Stanislas 90). 

ASTON VILLA: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Digne, McGinn, Kamara (Douglas Luiz 82), Ramsey (Buendia 46), Bailey, Ings (Watkins 66) ,Coutinho (Archer 82). 

Ref: Peter Bankes  

