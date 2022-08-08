Spurs reap benefits of ‘brutal’ regime

From his first day at Tottenham last November, Antonio Conte kept insisting how hard it was for any coach to take over a team mid-season, without a playing squad of his own choice and without having overseen pre-season preparations.

Now we can judge Spurs for what they are, a proper Conte team that is close to his ideal set-up. Six signings have arrived, a blend of promise and proven quality, and unwanted players have been moved to the margins. There was no place on Saturday for the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Givani Lo Celso, Harry Winks and Sergio Reguilon, all of whom have been told they can go.

The starting 11 against Southampton was effectively the same personnel that ended last season on a run of high-scoring victories that ensured Champions League qualification, and having picked up where they left off in May, by rattling four goals past the hapless Saints in barely an hour, Conte was able to introduce three of his new boys – Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet and Ivan Perisic – to close out the win.

The biggest difference to this year's model, however, is that Conte and his conditioning coach Gian Piero Ventrone have spent the past few weeks working on their fitness with a regime that Heung Min Son described as 'brutal'.

The Marine, as Ventrone is nicknamed, had Harry Kane and Co being physically sick after exhausting workouts, some of which were open to the public on their tour of Korea.

But on the evidence of Saturday's opening game alone, it looks to be paying off. Spurs were fitter, faster and stronger from their opponents from the start and the disparity increased as the game went on. Once Dejan Kulusevski scored a well-deserved fourth goal, in the 63rd minute, there was no chance of Southampton coming back, so dominant were the home side.

Alhough they had gone behind to a rare Saints attack, when James Ward-Prowse struck a well-placed volley past Huge Lloris in the 12th minute, Spurs simply stepped up a gear and blew Ralph Hasenhuttl's side away with a burst of four goals in a 42-minute spell either side of half-time. It would have been more but for Ireland keeper Gavin Bazunu, on debut after his move from Manchester City, who made excellent saves to deny Son, Kane and Ben Davies.

Son, who also missed the target from good positions twice, spoke afterwards about the value of those gruelling summer sessions.

“Pre-season we trained really hard and probably you saw those clips - it was brutal. To get success you need to train harder than the others,” he said.

“But this is the only time you can train really, really hard. When you start the season, your focus is all on the coming games, not the physical aspects. Now we have started the season, we need to prepare for the next game, continue to work hard on the pitch and then we'll see what happens.” One player who has clearly benefitted from physical work is Ryan Sessegnon, who headed home a Kulusevski cross for Tottenham's equaliser and looked stronger and more confident than before. He was only 19 when Spurs paid nearly €30m Euros to Fulham three years ago, but struggled and spent a season on loan at Hoffenheim in Germany. Conte brought him back into the team earlier this year, and now he looks the part. Sessegnon received a standing ovation when he was replaced by Perisic, and said the Croatian had helped him out with some pre-match advice.

“He has helped me a lot straightaway,” said Sessegnon. “Even before the warm-up, he told me get in at the back post and score. He said that Kyle Walker Peter is quite small, so if the ball goes in to the back post, be there to head it in.” Minutes earlier Sessegnon had hesitated in a similar situation, and admitted he feared that Conte would 'kill' him if he hadn't scored. “That's one of the reasons why I got in there,” he laughed.

“He's ruthless and wants us to win by going out to score goals. When Deki (Kulusevski) has the ball and cuts inside, he has the quality to whip it in there.” This was the first time in over three years that Spurs have scored four goals when Kane and Son have been playing yet neither have hit the net. The pair scored 51 goals between them last season, but now their team-mates want to weigh in with more. “It's an area where we have to put the numbers in, to take the burden off Harry and Sonny if we can chip in with goals,” said Sessegnon.

Son added: “When we win 4-1 you expect me or Harry to score, but I think it's a good sign if somebody else can score goals. The collective is more important than the individual.” Hasenhuttl, meanwhile, knows his side have a fight to survive. Bazunu and Belgian teenager Romeo Lavia, also signed from City, both impressed but the Saints were frail defensively, especially when Eric Dier stooped to head Spurs ahead and then Mohammed Salisu scored a comical own goal. “It felt like they switched into the next gear and we couldn't follow after the first 20 minutes,” the Austrian coach said.

“They are a strong side and have strengthened their team. They have quality everywhere. It was frustrating to see how big the gap is, to be honest.”

TOTTENHAM 3-4-3 Lloris 7; Romero 8, Dier 8, Davies 7 (Lenglet 86); Emerson Royal 7 (Doherty 86), Hjojberg 7, Bentancur 8 (Bissouma 86), Sessegnon 7 (Perisic 66); Kulusevski 9 (Lucas Moura 86), Kane 7, Son 7

SOUTHAMPTON 3-5-2 Bazunu 7; Valery 5 (Stephens 46), Bednarek 5, Salisu 5; Walker-Peters 6 (Redmond 90), Lavia 7, Ward-Prowse 6, Romeu 5 (Diallo 75), Djenepo 6 (Perraud 71); A Armstrong 4 (S Armstrong 46), Aribo 6

Ref: Andre Marriner 8/10