Neco Williams seeks patience for much-changed Nottingham Forest

Neco Williams left St James' Park insisting that Nottingham Forest be given time to find their feet back in the Premier League.

The lucky Newcastle fan handed a £4,000 Rolex watch by Allan Saint-Maximin afterwards as a thank you for their support could no doubt help the recent City Ground arrival quantify exactly how much of football's most precious commodity they require, after their top flight return ended with the clock still ticking on a 23-year wait for a victory at this level.

This time last season as they were forced to wait until December before seeing their side win at home in the Premier League, Newcastle supporters probably deserved incentives like the one randomly handed out by their flying French winger to the well-positioned autograph hunter, in order to get them through the the death-throes of the Steve Bruce reign.

Now, such an unexpected gift is merely the icing on the cake for any fortunate recipient as supporters' head to Tyneside's footballing cathedral in growing expectation of an increasingly plausible bid to be taken as serious top four contenders.

Liverpool and Manchester City are the only Premier League sides to win at this North-East outpost since Eddie Howe took charge nine months ago. Despite holding out for almost an hour, Forest went the same way you get the feeling that many visiting sides will here this season - namely back down the A1 with little to show for their efforts.

Such have been Forest's laudable attempts in the summer transfer market to give themselves a chance of survival this season, it came as some surprise that they were the only one of the three promoted clubs to emerge empty handed from the opening day.

An outlay in excess of £100m on 13 players, six of who including former Liverpool defender Williams made their league debut for the Reds, constitutes a massive and necessary squad overhaul in a bid to ensure their first taste of the big time in the 21st century isn't curtailed at the first attempt.

An approach guided by revolution rather than evolution necessarily needs time to gel, and Williams admitted: "Every game at this level will be tough. We're still getting to know each other, we've got players coming in left, right and centre and it's about getting to know each other better. When it comes together, the results will start improving."

Morgan Gibbs-White, the £40m-rated Wolves forward who has been the target for two failed club record Forest bids, could still become the 14th arrival since the Championship play-off victory final in May. Williams added: "I don't like to make excuses because we weren't good enough and give Newcastle credit, they scored two incredible goals but we need to be better."

Newcastle's two second-half goals were nevertheless worthy of winning any game. Just as the visitors began to harbour hopes of grinding out a draw, Fabian Schar let fly from 25 yards to break the deadlock via the inside of the post.

Callum Wilson wrapped it up 12 minutes from time with a deft outside of the foot finish over Dean Henderson as Forest were left to rue misses in each half from Sam Surridge in addition to a timely Schar block to keep out a Jesse Lingard effort as the visitors failed to register a shot on target.

Howe conceded he had anything but high hopes as Schar shaped to fire home from long range, but the Swiss defender didn't take offence at his manager's lack of confidence.

"You don't really think in that position," he admitted. "Fortunately I hit it quite well. Expectations are high both from ourselves and externally and we delivered."

Wilson's ability to remain fit will have a major bearing on Newcastle's efforts to mount a sustained bid at the business end of the division. The England forward scored just eight times last season due to his latest injury problems, and he said: "To smash that eight goals from last season out of the window is important for me. The only disappointment is that we didn't score five or six but it's still a positive start."

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Pope 7; Trippier 5, Schar 7, Burn 7, Targett 7; Willock 6 (Longstaff 81, 6), Guimaraes 8 (Botman 90, 5), Joelinton 7; Almiron 5 (Fraser 81, 5), Wilson 7 (Wood 89, 5), Saint-Maximin 7 (Murphy 89, 5).

Not used: Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Anderson.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (5-3-2): Henderson 6; N Williams 7, Worrall 6, Niakhate 7 (Mighten 83, 5), McKenna 7, Toffolo 5; O'Brien 5 (Mangala 75, 5), Colback 6, Lingard 5; Johnson 4, Surridge 5 (Awoniyi 64, 5).

Not used: Hennessey, Biancone, Mbe Soh, Cafu, Taylor, Hammond. Booked: N Worrall, Williams, O'Brien.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Swindon).