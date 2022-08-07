Jurgen Klopp to investigate where flat Liverpool went wrong

In the end, there were just a couple of inches in it. If Jordan Henderson’s first-time shot from distance in added time had dipped a little more and hit the net rather than the crossbar, Liverpool would have come from behind to beat newly-promoted Fulham as expected.

Last season’s Premier League runners-up would have begun their latest tilt at the title with three points and all might have seemed well for the Reds. But Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, would not have been fooled.

Klopp knew that a win would have been undeserved and admitted that he had not seen his team’s flat performance against a feisty Fulham coming after the previous weekend’s victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield. “Yes, the result side is very important for us obviously and I would love to get three points,” he said. “But I would have loved much more to play really good, to be honest, and we didn't do that.

“It is my responsibility to find out why we played last Saturday a really good game, a surprisingly good game for the moment we are in in the pre-season, and then seven days later we looked like completely upside down. That doesn't make sense. So, I need to and will figure out what went wrong in that moment.

“If we win today and don’t learn anything from the game, it is much worse than getting a point and learning the right things – I'm fine with that. I am happy for the punishment we got with losing two points, if you want.”

Given how close recent title races have been, those two points dropped could represent a very high price to pay for what he must hope amounts to a first-day wake-up call. After all, Liverpool have overcome plenty of teams who pressed high up the field, as Fulham did until they tired late on, and Klopp hinted to TV interviewers that there will be more harsh words at the training ground this week than the hugs that have become his trademark.

A further problem for the German is an injury list that grew when Thiago Alcantara limped off with a thigh issue early in the second half. That brought the number of Liverpool walking wounded up to eight, half of whom are midfield players – Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were already unavailable. Liverpool have been linked with various moves, but Klopp was wary of another dip into the transfer market just to solve a short-term problem.

"Look, a transfer must make sense now and in the long-term,” he said. “It is not that we lack midfielders, but it’s just some of them are injured. We have to see how we react on that - but for sure not panicking."

One positive for Klopp was the Premier League debut of substitute Darwin Nunez, the £64m signing from Benfica. He came on with Liverpool 1-0 down as Thiago departed, and sparked what had been a fitful attack. He flicked home a cross from Mo Salah with the help of a deflection from defender Tosin Adarabioyo, and then laid on a second equaliser for Salah, although that also had some assistance from the Fulham rearguard. Nevertheless, the Uruguayan’s willingness to provide a focal point was encouraging and suggests that the departure of Sadio Mane is not necessarily fatal to Liverpool’s chances this season.

“That’s how it should be,” was Klopp’s verdict. “In a situation like that when we don’t really find a way in front of the goal, you need this extra determination, and the difference it makes for the opponent obviously. He could have scored another one as well, maybe two – crazy. So, he is involved in a lot of goal-scoring situations. That's really cool. Now imagine we would play good, how often we could set him up then?”

Of course, teams can only play as well as the opposition allows, and Marco Silva’s hard-working Fulham already look a different proposition from the version that went down with a whimper on their previous promotion two seasons ago. Then their manager, Scott Parker, had warned his players that they could now expect to lose more than they won and to be prepared to accept heavy defeats. Silva entertains no such negative thoughts and has told his squad to build on last season’s Championship win.

“There will be times when we are very pleased with performances and results but there will also be times when we have to work on situations and keep improving," he said. "This is the main thing for us, always to play with commitment and desire and big ambition to match the opponents and get three points.”

That looked on the cards on Saturday when Aleksandar Mitrovic, supremely indifferent to pre-season accusations that he is a Championship-level flat-track bully who cannot cut it in the top flight, outmuscled Trent Alexander-Arnold to head home the opening goal. After Nunez’s leveller, the Serbia striker restored Fulham’s lead with a confidently-struck penalty awarded for his own tumble under a challenge by Virgil van Dijk. Salah squared things up before the woodwork prevented Henderson from plundering those two extra points.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Rodak 6; Tete 7, Tosin 6, Ream 6, Robinson 7; Reed 7, Palhinha 7; Decordova-Reed 7 (Duffy 90+4), Pereira 7 (Cairney 89), Kebano 7 (Solomon 66, 6); Mitrovic 8.

Booked: Tete, Decordova-Reed.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 6, Matip 7, van Dijk 6, Robertson 6; Henderson 7, Fabinho 6 (Milner 59, 6), Thiago 6 (Elliott 51, 6); Salah 7, Firmino 5 (Nunez 51, 7), Diaz 6 (Carvalho 78).

Referee: A Madley 6.

Attendance: 22,207.