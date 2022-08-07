Haaland and City make the perfect start with convincing win over West Ham

Erling Haaland marked his Premier League debut with two statement strikes as champions Manchester City brushed West Ham aside with ease.
Haaland and City make the perfect start with convincing win over West Ham

OFF THE MARK: Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during. Photo: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.

Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 18:25
Jon West

West Ham 0 Manchester City 2 

Erling Haaland marked his Premier League debut with two statement strikes as champions Manchester City brushed West Ham aside with ease.

The 60million Euro summer signing, 22, missed an open goal in last week's Community Shield loss to Liverpool.

But he showed exactly why Pep Guardiola had been so keen to sign him with an assured finish in each half at a subdued London Stadium.

His first came in the 36th minute from a penalty he had won himself, bursting on to Ilkay Gundogan's pass and tricking substitute goalkeeper Alphonse Areola into bringing him down.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund man made it 2-0 in the 65th minute with another example of how he can power beyond defences.

Kevin De Bruyne's precision pass sent him sprinting into the box for another left-footed finish.

West Ham, who had delayed City's title surge by holding them to a 2-2 draw in May, looked nothing like the potent counter-attacking side of that day. David Moyes' hosts managed just two shots on target, including a header from new signing Gianluca Scamacca.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 6 (Areola 28, 5); Coufal 6, Zouma 7, Johnson 7, Cresswell 6; Soucek 6, Rice 7; Bowen 6 (Downes 90, 3), Lanzini 5 (Benrahma 57, 5), Fornals 6 (Coventry 90, 3); Antonio 5 (Scamacca 57, 6).

Unused subs: Randolph, Vlasic, Oko-Flex, Ashby.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 7, Dias 7, Ake 7, Cancelo 8; Gundogan 7 (Silva 78, 5), Rodri 7 (Phillips 88, 4), De Bruyne 8 (Palmer 88, 3); Foden 7 (Mahrez 88, 4), Haaland 8 (Alvarez 78, 5), Grealish 6.

Unused subs: Ortega, Stones, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand.

Referee: Michael Oliver 6

More in this section

Max Mata celebrates scoring the second goal 28/7/2022 Max Mata brace seals comeback victory for Sligo 
Leicester City v Brentford - Premier League - King Power Stadium It was emotional – Thomas Frank celebrates Josh Dasilva’s late equaliser
'Big, big problems at United' - Roy Keane on the job facing Eric ten Hag  'Big, big problems at United' - Roy Keane on the job facing Eric ten Hag 
Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Old Trafford

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag puts ‘unnecessary’ defeat down to lack of self-belief

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up