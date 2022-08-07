'Big, big problems at United' - Roy Keane on the job facing Eric ten Hag 

The Dutchman's reign began with a home defeat this afternoon with Keane saying the midfield is not up to the task. 
'Big, big problems at United' - Roy Keane on the job facing Eric ten Hag 

CAN WE FIX IT? Roy Keane says Eric ten Hag needs to recruit in the coming weeks. 

Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 16:18
Adrian Russell

New Man United boss Eric ten Hag needs time and money if he's to get Man Utd back to the top, according to Roy Keane. 

The Old Trafford icon was speaking after his former club's home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion this afternoon. 

Graham Potter's side won 2-1 in Manchester with ten Hag's reign beginning on a low.  

"There's huge issues going on there and that's why we talk about a rebuilding job," said the Corkman, "he needs time. 

"[A] really bad start for him today but give the man a chance. Give him money, he's got to recruit. You mentioned before the game about the culture; there's issues upstairs with the club, there's protests, so big big problems at United." 

Keane singled out Scott McTominay -- who was lucky to stay on the pitch after a dangerous tackle on the Seagulls' Moisés Caicedo -- and Fred, who was replaced in the second half, for criticism. 

"The decision making and football intelligence in midfield- particularly from Fred, I've been going on about for a long time. Fred and McTominay, not good enough. They won't get United back competing at the top. We see it week in, week out. Not up to it," said Keane.  

Ten Hag sent out a starting 11 that did not feature Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star has been heavily linked with a move away, in favour of Champions League football, and he's had a truncated pre-season because of personal issues. Speaking, before kick-off, Keane insisted it was the right call. 

“I think it was a pretty straightforward for the manger,” he said. “As brilliant as Ronaldo is he’s only had 45 minutes of pre-season. I don’t care how well you look after yourself, you need more than that over the course of pre-season."

With the home side 2-0, Ronaldo was sent on to try to salvage the game. 'A gamble', Keane said afterwards, that didn't work out. 

More in this section

Leicester City v Brentford - Premier League - King Power Stadium Substitute Josh Dasilva scores late equaliser for Brentford to stun Leicester
Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Old Trafford Ten Hag era off to worst possible start as Brighton secure first ever Old Trafford victory
Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian - cinch Premiership - Tynecastle Park Lee Johnson: Martin Boyle’s last-gasp equaliser is Roy of the Rovers stuff
Rangers v Kilmarnock - cinch Premiership - Ibrox Stadium

Alfredo Morelos and Moritz Jenz shine for Old Firm – what we learned in Scotland

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up